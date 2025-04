© Arab Center Washington

Yemeni forces opposed to the Houthis are in talks with the US and Gulf Arab allies about a possible land offensive to oust the militant group from the Red Sea coast, according to people involved in the discussions. The conversations come about a month into a US-led aerial assault against the Houthis ordered by President Donald Trump, an operation yet to achieve its aim of ending the Iran-backed group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a vital trade route, and Israel.

Private American security contractors provided advice to the Yemeni factions on a potential ground operation, people involved in the planning said. The United Arab Emirates, which supports these factions, raised the plan with American officials in recent weeks, the U.S. and Yemeni officials said.



The U.S. is open to supporting a ground operation by local forces while noting that a decision on whether to back the effort hasn't been made yet. The U.S. isn't leading the talks for a ground operation, the officials added. The discussion involves empowering the local factions allied with the internationally recognized government in Yemen to take charge of the country's security, they said.

Bloomberg reports Wednesday that the(who have long fought the Houthi rebels)to send against the Shia militant group which is allied to Iran. Bloomberg writes:And The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday that thegiven the Houthis have proven impossible to dislodge merely through airstrikes, which have been intense and ongoing since March 15.of former Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The PLC is the 'internationally recognized' government, butgiven the Houthis have de fact control over most of the country.The Saudi-UAE-US coalition had already waged an aerial as well as proxy ground war from 2015 to 2022, which killed hundreds of thousand of people and blocked vital resources for the starved population, but the whole campaign did nothing to oust the Houthis - in fact quite the opposite as they became entrenched in the most important strategic sites.The prior WSJ report mentioned thatBut again,This time the Houthis are even more emboldened given they possess ballistic missiles and drones capable of reaching both Israel and US warships deep in the Red Sea.attempting to do what the US-Saudi coalition in Yemen couldn't accomplish for a half-decade, and you haveBut this is no doubt why it is mulling greater use of proxies and mercenaries, and not regular US forces. Even if committed to a 'limited' ground operation using proxies,The whole Yemen campaign seems a 'no win' situation, and