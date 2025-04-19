© Getty Images / Vlada Liberova; Libkos

Vladimir Zelensky's office announced on Tuesday that it has fired the head of Ukraine's Sumy Regional Military Administration, Vladimir Artyukh. The move follows Artyukh's claim that he did not organize a military awards ceremony targeted in a Russian missile strike.The local Ukrainian authorities have claimed that the attack targeted a military awards ceremony for the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade. Officials reported that the strike resulted in 35 civilian deaths and 129 others injured.Several Ukrainian officials, including the mayor of Konotop, Artyom Semenikhin, have since called for the prosecution of Artyukh, accusing him of being directly responsible for the casualties by "organizing an awards ceremony" despite warnings not to do so.Nevertheless, Zelensky signed a decree on Tuesday removing Artyukh from his post. Taras Melnychuk, the cabinet's representative in parliament, confirmed the move in a post on Telegram on Tuesday and announced that the government has decided on a replacement.Moscow has stressed that it does not attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian military only strikes "military-related targets." Russian officials have accused Kiev, however, of deliberately hosting military events in civilian areas.Sumy is a regional capital and frontline city of over 250,000 people, located 25km from the border with Russia. It has become a focal point of Ukraine's retreat from Russia's Kursk Region following its failed incursion.