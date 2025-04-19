OF THE
TIMES
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Reader Comments
MYSTERY has deepened over Russia's doomsday radio station called "The Buzzer" after the Soviet-era relic sent out four cryptic signals in just 24 hours.
Known to be used by the KGB during the height of the Cold War, Radio station UVB-76 has been continuously buzzing since the late '70s to allegedly exchange secret military messages.
