© Natalia Shatokhina/NEWS.ru / www.globallookpress.com

© Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik

Foreigners rejecting the neoliberal perspective in their home nations have the option of relocating to the country, according to the foreign ministerAn increasing number of people worldwide, particularly in the West, view Russia as a defender of traditional values, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.The top diplomat called for creating favorable conditions for the relocation of citizens from countries where "destructive neoliberal ideologies are being aggressively imposed...causing serious damage" to their "moral health."Moscow has repeatedly accused Western nations of eroding longstanding traditions by promoting a moral framework they consider more progressive and aligned with modern society. During a meeting with regional representatives at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Russia's distinct position on this issue.Russia "relies on timeless values that resonate across all major world religions and cultures, respects the unique identities of peoples and their right to choose their paths of development," the minister remarked.According to Lavrov, "more and more people in the world do not just sympathize with our country and want to know more about how we live, but also look at Russia as the guardian and defender of these very traditional values." He added: "In particular, we observe such sentiments in Western nations."He referenced an order issued by President Vladimir Putin last year that provides residency options in Russia for foreign nationals experiencing persecution for their beliefs in the West.Over the years, Russia has welcomed numerous Westerners, including those seeking refuge on religious grounds. For instance, Joseph Gleason, a former Protestant pastor from Illinois, relocated with his family in 2017 after converting to Orthodox Christianity. He has since been ordained as a priest and now leads a parish in a village near Rostov Veliky.Russian officials assert that the influx of people disillusioned with neoliberal ideologies is growing. In 2023, Evgeny Primakov, head of a Russian agency tasked with nurturing interpersonal relations with foreigners, estimated the pool of potential settlers in the tens of thousands.A project is underway to develop a village for 200 Western families in Russia's Yaroslavl Region. The Moscow Region administration has expressed an interest in establishing a similar settlement near Serpukhov.