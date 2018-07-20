The Schlebusch family from South Africa's Bloemfontein is going to be among first 50 Boer families to settle in Russia's southwest. Like many other Boers, they are seeking political asylum in Russia. They say they are facing violent attacks and death threats at home stemming from government plans to expropriate their land.
Earlier this month, farmer Adi Schlebusch visited Russia's farmbelt Stavropol Region. Schlebusch, whose grandfather was murdered at his farm, told RT that the land in South Africa "was never taken by whites from blacks with violence or in an unjust manner." He explained that when Boers moved to South Africa in the 19th century, they tried to act in a way that was fair, to negotiate officially and to avoid conflict.
Rights groups said the initiative incites violence. There were 74 farm murders and 638 attacks, primarily against white farmers, in 2016-17 in South Africa, according to data by minority rights group AfriForum.
The government doesn't dispute the figures, but officials say farmers are victims of crime like just other citizens of the country gripped by violence and that they are not targeted because they are white. They say black farmers are also facing attacks.
"The reason I'm considering immigration is honestly because I see dark clouds hanging over our future. The reality is that we do fear for our lives. And the reality is that a white farmer is attacked every day in South Africa. My grandfather was murdered on this farm. The government is certainly responsible for creating that climate of antagonism towards white farmers."The farmer said he visited Russia with his family to explore the possibilities of resettling in the area. "I know the growth of agricultural production is immense in Russia. So, I think it's the right time to buy in into agriculture in Russia. And I think there's a lot of potential."
A Russian delegation is due to come to South Africa to work out a more detailed resettlement plan with the Boer community.
Comment: South Africa's short-sighted policy will come back to bite them down the road. Their agricultural 'brain drain' will bring hardship to that country in the future.