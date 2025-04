A police chief has said he wants to discriminate against white job applicants and hire more ethnic minority officers.Mr Robins, who has been an officer for West Yorkshire Police since 1990, was appointed as its chief in 2019 and has overseen the dramatic new changes to its recruitment policy in recent years.One whistleblower who revealed the change in the hiring process said candidates from different backgrounds were being split into tiers, according to The Telegraph Defending the decision, a spokesperson for Mr Robins told MailOnline the police chief stood by his push to prioritise minority hires.The spokesperson said: 'The Chief Constable's position has not changed. It is a national view that he holds.' The move has fuelled fears of creating positive discrimination, a practice considered unlawful in the UK.But Mr. Robins has previously argued that it helped hire Catholics to the Police Service of Northern Ireland following the Good Friday Agreement.He said in 2023: 'It worked in terms of religion in Northern Ireland. We've tried really, really hard over many decades, especially in the last five to 10 years, but there's just systemic issues around applications. I think the time has now come that legislation should change so that we should [use] positive discrimination.'The move comes just two months since West Yorkshire Police were found to have spent £1.4million 'patronising' the public with diversity staff.MailOnline reported how the force employs 19 diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) staff members and spends £361,000 of public money training them.Footage of the incident, filmed by the girl's mother, went viral on TikTok - prompting a furious backlash online, as the officers were accused of heavy-handedness while leaving the girl cowering under the stairs in her own home.The teenager, who has not been named, was held in custody for 20 hours after the incident and then released.The West Yorkshire force later confirmed it would take no further action against the teenager and released her from her bail.