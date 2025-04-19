© Getty Images / Omar Havana

Kiev's backers remain split on a proposed "reassurance force" that could potentially be deployed to UkraineMost of Ukraine's supporters are reluctant to make any promises, according to the agency.The report comes after the latest meeting of defense ministers from the so-called "coalition of the willing" in Brussels on Thursday. The group of some 30 nations, predominantly composed of EU and NATO member states, appears to remain split on a potential deployment. Its members are questioning the goals and mandate of the proposed mission.- have promised to contribute troops, the AFP reported, citing unnamed European officials.Britain, has insisted the coalition has actual plans to deploy, claiming that the troops would contribute to a "lasting peace" between Russia and Ukraine.UK defense minister John Healey told the meeting. "Our reassurance force for Ukraine would be a committed and credible security arrangement to ensure that any negotiated peace does bring what [US President Donald] Trump has pledged, a lasting peace for Ukraine," he added.Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said the group must have the US on board, though Washington has repeatedly said it has no plans to send troops to Ukraine in any role."What is the potential mission, what is going to be the goal?" Brekelmans wondered. "What is the mandate? What would we do in the different scenarios, for example, if there would be any escalation regarding Russia?"Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson highlighted "a number of questions that we need to get clarified" before it could make any promises. "It's helpful if there's a clarity of what that mission would entail, and what do we do - if we are peacekeeping, deterrence or reassurance," he said.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against deploying troops to Ukraine under any pretext, specifically objecting to forces from any NATO countries ending up in the country. Last month, former Russian President and the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council,