© Mr. Fish

© MW

The brutal murder of eight Red Cross paramedics and five aid workers in Southern Gaza on March 232025 - each shot more than 20 times and then buried in a sandpit along with their vehicles - should be 'an event too far' for Israeli soldiers. The brave precedent for saying 'no' already having been set by colleagues refusing to follow the commands of the Israeli war cabinet.This vile atrocity must have crossed the red line for these recruits, as well as seasoned soldiers of the Israeli army, if they are still to be considered human beings.It has already been reported that a small but growing number of Israeli military have refused to engage against Palestinians in Gaza, demanding that Netanyahu stands by the terms of the hostage exchange negotiated with Hamas.But this hostage exchange 'quid pro quo', as vital as it obviously is, is now joined by another critically important concern that must be addressed: are the soldiers carrying out these executions under the influence of a mind control program similar to that developed by MK Ultra in the USA in the 1950' and 60's?This is possible. Israel has a sophisticated A.I. development program and Mossad is no doubt fully prepared to exercise its controls over its own people.Yuval Noah Harari, the Israeli professor of history and top advisor to the Word Economic Forum cabal, has made a point of stating how human beings are now "hackable", and how this will enable the reengineering of the human into a gene edited version in which 'all the faults have been removed'. With the result that this entity will then become 'superior to God'."We will do better than God" in Harari's words.designed to result in the breeding of 'the perfect Aryan'. In the Nazi's case, an athletic, blond haired, blue eyed 'ubermensch'.A god--like figure, whose qualities were supposed to lead to Nazi Germany developing a race of superior beings 'with most of the faults removed'.The program was initiated in 1927 in the USA under the title 'Planned Parenthood' and continued after World War Two, finally being dissolved in 1976. Planned Parenthood had direct covert links with the MK Ultra mind control agenda.Of course, in both the Nazi and US cases, this was a 'breeding program' and as such, was based on selective sexual reproduction as the means to the end product. But new versions have moved this eugenics process into the purely technological sphere.Now eugenics breeding is to be an A.I. exercise, with the particular qualities of this laboratory species decided by those in charge of the programs. No doubt individuals with a very limited concept of what would constitute 'fault removed superior entities'.Many of those military men and women - apparently willing to perform acts of cold blooded murder on their Palestinian brothers, sisters and children - may be less than human themselves. .Either so deeply indoctrinated in the supremacist values of the Zionists - who regard Palestinians as no more than worthless animals - or open books for mind control exercises using the A.I. frequency bending techniques lauded by Harari.Those same electromagnetic pulses that are already coming down the microwave pipeline into Smart Phones via 5/6G transmitter masts and thousands of Elon Musk's Space X satellites.The difference is technical only - the intent is the same. One has to call it what it is:One must conclude that President Trump, and other backers of Netanyahu's displacement and massacre of innocents, also belong to this camp. Maybe as lesser evils, but complicit nonetheless.It wishes to replace the Supreme Source which stands behind all our lives - and indeed the creation of Life itself - with the man made genetically modified/computerized Transhuman. An objective favored by Yuval Noah Harari and fellow architects of the technocratic, digital and algorithmic control system going under the banner of 'the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution'.Most don't want to recognise this reality, in spite of the fact that it stares us all in the face.But quite simply, we must. Because one can't build a resistance movement without knowing what it is one is resisting.So, one more time: we are resisting the deliberate and overt sterilization of the creative life force, as it manifests itself in the vast diversity of sentient, empathetic and loving expressions of the inhabitants of our richly endowed planet.The central motivation for such an act of war is unlimited power, control and material possession. All other factors to be stripped away and discarded as obstructions to the achievement of that goal.Including the architects of control most feared enemy, the never dimming spiritual flame whose unseen light never ceases to guide us towards our true awakening and omnipotent potential to become at one with the source of (our) creation. This ascent process is our reason to be. Why we were born. To maintain its equilibrium is not a passive affair. It's a struggle. An endless struggle. But for those who persist - a deeply rewarding one.Our dark oppressors try everything to make us give up this struggle, because it's a huge threat to their dominance.They want us to fall back on the superficial and seductive attraction of mediocrity, convenience and slavery.The regime promoted by globalist deep state aligned institutions, governments, corporations, military and media - reveals a calculated lack of pragmatic intervention in the Gaza holocaust. Apart from some well chosen expressions of 'shock', they turn their heads away.This clearly defines them as either being in the same camp as the chief Israeli perpetrators - or simply too cowardly and self interested to intervene to prevent the further massacre of innocent Palestinian men, women and children.As a major contribution to putting an end to this horror, we must step out of the prison of our mind controlled perception that 'we can't intervene' - either directly or indirectly - and are victims of something beyond our power to change. Such thinking makes us into yet more canon fodder for the parasitic perpetrators of the bloody crimes in Gaza.We must go onto the front foot - here and now - and enter fully into the struggle to overcome both our self imposed blockages and those put in our path by the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. The same sect who plan the genetic modification of the human race.The choice put in front of us is stark: to be brave or to be cowards. Be brave. Be human. Take actions that promote Life. We are both the directors of our destinies and the ultimate destiny of our planet.