OF THE
TIMES
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Not for the love of peace. The report indicated Israel was seeking significant American support for preemptive strikes on Iran's nuclear...
Hello…..hello……. Americans own Europe we can see that obvious fact, simply looking at the EU commissioners! 1. Unelected commisioners are...
We are educated into the idea of genetics as the blue print of our makeup. If we have problems, it is genetics. It is almost defined as a prison...
Genes are just the current makeup of the body's building blocks. They change as we age, and incorporate what we have learned. So obviously, people...
If the issue of a 1st cousin marriage results in illness or birth defects of ANY kind, no assistance from any branch of public healthcare anywhere...
Reader Comments
But nowadays, you even have to consider the significant hostile section of the population - -a.k.a. muslim immigrants. They alone can collapse every single EU government
The Fasces are Roman, nor German. Apparently no one knows what the Fasces actually are in practice, except that images of the Praetorian Guard has them carrying Fasces. For the most part in appearance, and in most descriptions, they are claimed to consist of an axe with a bundle of rods around the handle. There may be, but I have never found, an image of the actual axe handle (although sometimes shown outside the bundle) - usually the only thing showing is a blade which resembles an axe-head, sticking out of the rods, at or near the top end.
The Fasces are found prominently displayed, on some US coinage and currency, and even in the Lincoln Memorial.
The Fasces appear to be worthless as weaponry, as they are almost literally unwieldy. There have been some speculation they might have been electrical in nature and perhaps related to the Vajra.
The business with the axe is an add-on. That addition symbolized, authorized, the application of the power to inflict death as a punishment. Unless you got thrown off the Tarpian Rock Roman citizens could not be executed so the axe business applied to non-Romans and wasn't seen or used much around Rome itself. The direction of the axe - facing front or rear - had additional meaning.
In Olde England when an accused was escourted into court the halberd axes carried by the guards faced forward. If it was a guilty verdict the axes were reversed. By and large all the common folks everywhere well understood all this business.