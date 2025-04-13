Heavy rain, hailstorm and snowfall wreaked havoc in the high-altitude areas of the Dhauladhar hills on Friday evening. Reports confirmed that lightning struck a shepherds' camp near Manai, 20 km north of Baijnath, resulting in the death of around 100 sheep and goats. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported. Four shepherds, who had taken shelter under a tree, narrowly escaped by jumping down the hillside.Trilok Kapoor, former Chairman of the State Wool Federation and a leader of the Gaddi community, informed the media that the shepherds had sought cover in the dense forest due to the intense weather. The sudden lightning strike caused heavy loss of livestock, dealing a major blow to the Gaddi community.In response to the tragedy, the Kangra administration dispatched a rescue team to the site. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He directed Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa to oversee rescue operations and ensure immediate relief to the affected shepherds.The Chief Minister also instructed the Animal Husbandry Department to assess the livestock loss. Compensation will be provided according to the Himachal Pradesh Natural Calamities Relief Manual once the damage report is received.