Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat representing Texas's 30th Congressional District, is drawing renewed scrutiny following remarks
made over the weekend at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut.
Crockett, who is affiliated with the far-left progressive group known as "the Squad," spoke during the church's 125th anniversary celebration, where she addressed the topic of immigration.
Speaking to the congregation, Crockett said, "So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now," prompting laughter from some in attendance.
"OK, so I'm lying?" she added, reacting to a brief silence.
The remarks were part of Crockett's criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
The comments, however, have sparked controversy online and follow a series of past statements that have placed her under increased scrutiny.
Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, introduced a resolution on March 26 to censure Crockett, citing a pattern of inflammatory rhetoric.
The resolution is currently under review by the House Committee on Ethics.
Among the incidents outlined in the resolution is Crockett's reference to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has used a wheelchair for decades, as "Governor Hot Wheels."
The comment drew immediate backlash. Crockett later attempted to distance herself from the remark, but critics pointed to a broader pattern of similar statements.
In one social media post, Crockett said, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."
During Gov. Abbott's re-election campaign against Democrat Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, Crockett also said, "The new nickname I have for Beto O'Rourke is the king of the clap backs! Beto is rolling around the state... Where is Abbott rolling to?"
Crockett has also faced criticism for remarks made about other elected officials and public figures.
During an interview, when asked how Democrats could regain momentum following the 2024 election, Crockett responded, "I think you punch. I think you're OK with punching."
In another public statement, Crockett appeared to reference a spate of recent violent incidents involving Tesla when she said, "All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down."
She made that remark while speaking at a rally encouraging Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and divest from the company.
Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican and supporter of President Trump, was also a subject of Crockett's past comments. Speaking on "The Breakfast Club" radio show in June 2024, Crockett questioned Donalds' comments on race and history, saying, "The fact that you're sitting around talking about 'life was better under Jim Crow,' like, is this because you don't understand history? Or literally it's because you married a White woman and so you think that whitewashed you?"
She added, "I feel like they give [Donalds] his talking points and he's like, 'Yes, massa. I got it.'"
Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on Crockett's recent string of remarks during a March appearance on Fox News' "Hannity."
Referring specifically to Crockett's statement about Elon Musk, Bondi said, "Your words have consequences, and what happened after she said that about Elon Musk... in her own home state... 3 explosive devices were found in Austin, Texas. So, she needs to unequivocally denounce the violence."
