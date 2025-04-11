White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavett
The White House will no longer respond to reporters who list their preferred gender pronouns in their email signatures because they "ignore scientific realities."

"It is official White House policy to IGNORE reporters' emails with pronouns in the signature," the Trump War Room account announced on X, confirming anecdotal instances of press getting a brush-off.

The official account then added a statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that she doesn't respond to journalists who use pronouns "as it shows they ignore scientific realities and therefore ignore facts."

"As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios," Leavitt confirmed to the New York Times.

Department of Government Efficiency spokeswoman Katie Miller also replied to a Times reporter that she would not answer questions due to pronouns in a signature.

"This applies to all reporters who have pronouns in their signature," Miller said.

The use of pronouns in emails and social media biographies proliferated in recent years as a way to show solidarity with transgender and nonbinary people, who may prefer to be addressed as "they/them" or other nontraditional formulations, such as "ze/zir."

The Trump administration has as a policy recognized only two genders.