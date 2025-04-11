mmmm
A thick cloud of smoke poured out of the Poas Volcano, in Costa Rica's Alajuela province, on Tuesday, April 8, during the crater's latest eruption.

During a press conference, Alejandro Picado, President of the National Emergency Commission, announced the Poas Volcano National Park and Bajos del Toro were on orange alert due to the impact of gases and ash fall, while several surrounding areas, including Alajuela, remained on green alert.

Footage captured by the Red Sismologica Nacional Universidad de Costa Rica (RSN-UCR)'s live camera shows a thick cloud of ash rising above the volcano on Tuesday morning.

"More energetic episodes were observed early this morning, around 2:20 am, and another between 6:18 and 6:30 am, which reached over 1,000 meters in height," the RSN-UCR wrote to X. Credit: Red Sismologica Nacional Universidad de Costa Rica via Storyful