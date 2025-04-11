OF THE
TIMES
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
Setting the scene: I live in a very small rural town in NH, and I'm reclusive and old. I read about many things that I never see or hear of in...
"All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down." What does Elon represent? To me it is the AI datacenters, a chip in your...
A brown peanut brain with a waggly tongue, a good roasting would sort things out.
Do not forget late night "comedians" who say they are against violence but the perpetrators are doing a good job. A sixty year old woman was...
It is a planned stuff, and it's global In Paris, they are expelling an 81yo dude who was living in a houseboat on the Seine river. He's been there...
Reader Comments
At some point we'll become aware that sleeping on the job was never a good idea.
Those who hide their heads up their hinds will find out soon enough it never helped them to be irresponsible and hide.
Dig deeper
illegal immigrant's is a business! Thousand of dollars for each and everyone! Ask yourself, do you think anyone can get on a ship and just arrive? Uk had the opportunity to put police in France to police the trains, ships, cars vans Lorry’s the tories refused. They said France should pay for that privilege! Create a problem and put the blame on the government tools! It’s illegal to make people carry identity papers here! This is the tool used to force fascism through the back door, like Americans! But I suppose it is a fascist state, it makes no difference for them!
STARK
Did you get that? How manipulative everybody is?
ALSO the coffin + bearers crashing the the grave, is a STARK symbolism.
Speaks of you not the Pres.
"Crashing the grave" to me is the "message"(to those who can see it) of being able to commit war crimes and getting away with it. For example, bombing hospitals or civilians(who came to help victims of a bombing). Yes this could be considered "STARK symbolism".
We know that the Globalist initiative includes transhumanism and digital ID, with everyone herded into Smart cities.
We know that for 5G to reach everywhere there must be control towers spaced at 50 meters or satellites like starlink above. This is a control grid; the internet of things, including people.
Illegal immigration makes for a "compelling" reason for governments to implement it. The optics would be horrible for Americans. Maybe the government will digitally ID all of the MS 13 and other cartel gang members, fentanyl traffickers, children traffickers, as well as ALL sexual abuser individuals?
Only people we need to have this tied to are the people we vote in.
let's test it that way first.
how did it get to this ?......because those in charge of the system have failed the system, corrupted it without cure while the crooked made hay and stuffed the people to desirous oblivion, and now, they want to tag the stock - you know what come next.
Spot on, that.
"they feed".....a fools paradise, then dangle a sparkly carrot and watch for the queue grow.
to hell with that.....RR.
For love's more important and powerful than
Even a priest or a politician
But unless the Brits can free their minds, they will remain in physical slavery.
[Link]
Tell these charlatans what to do with their digital prison.
I think that anything they (Govcult) hold sway over is in danger of being perverted, and can certainly agree, cash transactions have far more "separation" than digital, but try explaing your points to the nearsighted phone flashing Sapp users who think nothing of uploading their brain cells to a cybernated parasite.
