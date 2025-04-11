Several major highway collisions across the U.S. have raised serious red flags about public safety and national security threats.
American motorists remain entirely unaware that tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands of migrant truck drivers, some of whom cannot read English- are operating fully loaded 80,000-pound big rigs on the nation's highways.
The latest big rig crash occurred just weeks ago in Austin, Texas, involving a migrant driver who spoke little English but held a non-domicile commercial driver's license (CDL). The horrific crash left five people dead and 11 injured.
There is growing suspicion that a network of shady NGOs may have supported so-called "refugees" brought into the country under the Biden administration in obtaining CDLs. One such organization based in Texas is the Global Impact Initiative.
Who is involved with the Global Impact Initiative?
A trucker advocacy group from Arkansas called American Truckers United (ATU) has been investigating the forces behind this flooding of America's roads with refugees and other foreigners. Their research raises some hard questions for America's public safety and national security, along with migrant drivers pressuring wages for citizens who are truckers.
ATU's research found a tipping point in this issue that took place in 2021, when under the advisement of the American Trucking Association, the Biden Administration announced a 'Trucking Action Plan' that was initially sold to build on an older lie about a shortage of truck drivers by bringing more groups into trucking - veterans, women, and minorities, but eventually this plan evolved to a nearly exclusive, though barely stated, focus on bringing 'refugees' into trucking in an update from 2023.
In 2022, the Biden administration bragged about bringing 876,000 new drivers into the market, effectively doubling the average annual output of new drivers.
ATU has found that truck-involved incidents and fatalities have been on a steady rise since 2016, and the correlations with policy decisions by the Feds and the spike in non-domicile CDL issues are hard to ignore.
Between 2022 and 2025, the trucking industry appears to have gained over 300,000 drivers ...
That is a net gain of 300k while the industry was losing drivers at a record pace due to the bankruptcy of over 100,000 small and mid-sized carriers caused by the ongoing downturn.
- How could an industry be adding supply in year three of the most prolonged downturn in history?
- We must consider the possibility that the added driver supply, potentially over a million, could be unvetted foreign refugee or migrants.
Does anyone remember the truck attacks in Nice, France, that killed 84 people? How about Stockholm? Imagine if the New Orleans pickup truck driver that killed 15 people had access to a Big Rig? The possibilities for disaster are hard to ignore.
There's a rolling disaster on America's highways.
