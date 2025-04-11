nnnnnnnn
On April 5, 2025, Japan's formidable Sakurajima volcano unleashed a colossal eruption, sending shockwaves through Kyushu's Kagoshima Prefecture.

The eruption propelled a massive plume of ash and smoke into the sky, turning day into night and blanketing the surrounding areas in volcanic debris. Fiery lava cascaded down the slopes, illuminating the darkened skies with an ominous glow.

The Japan Meteorological Agency swiftly raised the eruption alert to its highest level, urging residents within a 3-kilometer radius to evacuate immediately.

This explosive event serves as a stark reminder of Sakurajima's volatile power and the ever-present dance between humanity and nature's raw fury.