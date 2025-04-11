OF THE
TIMES
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
Setting the scene: I live in a very small rural town in NH, and I'm reclusive and old. I read about many things that I never see or hear of in...
"All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down." What does Elon represent? To me it is the AI datacenters, a chip in your...
A brown peanut brain with a waggly tongue, a good roasting would sort things out.
Do not forget late night "comedians" who say they are against violence but the perpetrators are doing a good job. A sixty year old woman was...
It is a planned stuff, and it's global In Paris, they are expelling an 81yo dude who was living in a houseboat on the Seine river. He's been there...
until parents respect their children... pffft
naive + ignorant.
Lots of this abuse & pedophilia is generational. Gotta break the cycle.
You can just tell people it's going on, cops too, and they are just like, "Welp. It happened to me too. It's just something women go through."
I'm like, not my daughter. I'll actually kill you, and already have the carpet and gasoline in the garage. So, get off my lawn.
I'm not kidding. I've had this conversation, with neighbors and police.
I don't know what to do about it. I'm just one guy, and I've seen this behavior around here on multiple occasions, where people just keep it a secret. I think it goes on more than I thought, and the pedo-pervert locator my wife has on her computer sort of reflects that.
Men have a real problem right now. IDK WTF it's all about, but the women got it too, so it isn't just them, but wow...guys....this has to stop. It's awful.
Dr David Hawkins
Power vs Force
(Great research of his & stats).
Tremendous
The Epstein and Diddy tapes will reveal politicians and music/Hollywood performers. Waiting...
When the girls Father was handcuffed and being led away to serve many years in jail for rape, incest, etc. A reporter asked him waht he had to say for himself regarding all the incest allegations?
He replied.....Insects? I don't know anything about any Insects?
He was such a backwater illiterate hick and obviously one of these generational offenders of sexual abuse & incest.
When I'm near people that I think qualify as candidates for the same IQ level as that Father, I will say out loud or just to myself.....Insects? I don't know anything about any Insects! Then I distance myself forever from those people. I do it to stay sane! I'm not allowed to shoot them in public!
Thanks for sharing!
Max is a trained Ritual Abuse Psychologist , having been trafficed by her own family. They were very religious & wealthy. She speaks fluent Spanish & Italian as they spent time in Italy & Either Spain or Argentina a few months every year. She has been into the bowels of the Vatican and attended many dark ceremonies. She been drugged with body paralyzing drugs yet mind awake while an Uncle or close friend of the family in the church took her to ceremonies where she was ritually raped by everyone there. She could tell you horrors that would make you cry. That's not her real name, when she escaped she had to start over and rebuild her mind and life. Max provides a platform for survivors of this abuse from around the world where folks can tell their story and feel heard. Like I said, Cathy O'Brien is a frequent co-host.
Additional ugly event came to mind: Max has mentioned that after putting herself back together, studying psychology, getting married, etc. She was pregnant with their daughter and was in labor for a really long time. Her mind & body did not want to release the baby because in the Ritual Abuse Cults they had impregnated her in the past and removed the baby for sacrifice. Horrific!
Yes, it does all need to become public knowledge it takes their power away as the exposure to the Light reveals it's ugliness.
In SPIRIT all violence is violence.