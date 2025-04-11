Trump posts VIDEO of US strike in Yemen

OF THE
TIMES
Netanyahu expected to visit White House on Monday to discuss tariffs with Trump3) As an example of a comment, here is Scott Ritter:
Aside from the tariff issue, Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss American efforts to begin negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear agreement.
By Walla! April 5, 2025 02:20 Updated: APRIL 5, 2025 09:44
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and discuss the new tariffs imposed on Israel, the nuclear crisis with Iran, and the war in Gaza, four sources familiar with the matter told Walla.
If the visit does go ahead, Netanyahu will not return to Israel from Budapest, where he has been staying since Wednesday night. Instead, he will fly to Washington on Sunday.
Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since the US president announced his tariff plan that rocked America and the global economy.
[...]
US spent $1 billion on Yemen offensive with limited results: Report5) The post may also be a sign of retaliation, considering:
Saturday, 05 April 2025 9:51 AM [ Last Update: Saturday, 05 April 2025 9:51 AM ]
A recent report has revealed that the US military's nearly $1 billion offensive against the Yemeni armed forces has had limited success in impacting its capabilities.
The US broadcaster, CNN, cited three unnamed sources as saying that the onslaught, which was launched on March 15, has already used hundreds of millions of dollars worth of munitions for strikes against Yemen's armed forces, including JASSM long-range cruise missiles, JSOWs, which are GPS-guided glide bombs, and Tomahawk missiles.
US defense officials announced earlier this week that B-2 bombers out of Diego Garcia — a British-administered atoll — are also being used against the Yemeni military, and an additional aircraft carrier as well as several fighter squadrons and air defense systems will soon be moved into the Central Command region.
"They've taken out some sites, but that hasn't affected the Houthis' ability to continue shooting at ships in the Red Sea or shooting down US drones," said one of the sources, referring to Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement.
"Meanwhile, we are burning through readiness — munitions, fuel, deployment time."
Another source underlined that the Pentagon will likely need to request supplemental funding from Congress to continue its aggression, but may not receive it as the offensive has already been criticized on both sides of the aisle.
Even Vice President JD Vance said he thought the aggression was "a mistake" in a Signal chat published by The Atlantic last week.
Although Pentagon has not publicly disclosed what impact the daily US military strikes have actually had on the Yemeni resistance movement, they acknowledged that the group has still been able to fortify their bunkers and maintain weapons stockpiles underground, much as they did during the strikes that the Joe Biden administration carried out for over a year, the sources said.
And it has been difficult to determine precisely how much the Yemenis still have stockpiled, a defense official said.
In a speech on Friday, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the intensified US acts of aggression against Yemen had failed to stop Yemeni resistance operations in support of Palestinians plagued by Israel's months-long genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Houthi stressed that the US aggression on Yemen, which exceeded 90 attacks on some days, "has failed to stop the military operations supporting the Palestinian people, nor has it been able to protect Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea."
A few weeks after the onset of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Yemeni forces began carrying out solidarity operations with the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading toward ports in the occupied territories.
In support of Israel, the US announced the formation of a maritime task force in the Red Sea in December 2023 to protect the passage of vessels bound for the Israeli-occupied territories.
The Yemeni forces responded by ramping up their strikes against strategic and sensitive Israeli and American targets, including the US warships and aircraft carriers that are deployed off Yemen's coastline.
The Yemeni forces paused their retaliatory strikes in support of the ceasefire that took effect in Gaza on January 19 before Israel broke it last month.
Yemeni forces attack US aircraft carrier with cruise missiles and dronesNote: Ansarullah or Ansar Allah is 'the Arabic for "Helpers/Supporters of God"'
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 1:42 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 02 April 2025 1:55 AM ]
The Yemeni Armed Forces say they have carried out a new operation against the United States, targeting an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea for the third time in the past 24 hours.
The Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that in retaliation to the American aggression against Yemen, "the Naval Forces, Rocket Forces, and the Air Force of our Armed Forces have targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, using several cruise missiles and drones."
"The engagement is ongoing at the time of this statement, marking the third such operation in the past 24 hours," it added.
"Our military operations against the American enemy will continue, targeting their warships in the declared operational zone with increasing intensity, God willing," the statement said.
The Armed Forces said that Yemen's operations against Israel will also continue by preventing navigation of the regime's vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas and targeting its military and vital facilities.
"Additionally, our military operations against the Israeli enemy, by preventing its navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea and targeting its military and strategic facilities, aim to halt the genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza — a crime being committed in full view of Arabs, Muslims, and the world," the statement said.
They stressed that anti-Israel operations will go on until the regime's genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza stops and the siege of the territory is lifted.
On Monday night, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the downing of a US MQ-9 drone over Ma'rib Governorate, the 16th drone downed by the country since October 7, 2023.
On Sunday night, the United States carried out more acts of aggression against Yemen to force the Arab country to stop its support for Palestinians in Gaza.
American warplanes conducted thirteen intense airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana'a.
The Yemeni media reported eight attacks on Sana'a's Al-Malikah area and five strikes on the Sarf area.
The attacks followed earlier strikes that left one civilian dead and twelve wounded in two districts of Sana'a.
Most of the US attacks target civilian buildings in the Yemeni capital.
Yemenis have been hitting Israeli and American targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and in response to the American-British aggression on their homeland.
The operations have effectively shut down the Eilat port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the Israelis.
The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel's ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.
Fall of the Houthis under US strikes: A racing certainty - opinionIt is possible that the Israeli-American alliance underestimates their opponents, some might say, they already have, and it is certainly not a given that "dire consequences" will be limited to the Houthis or to Iran. In fact, a tariff war is likely to cost lives or livelihoods too. In a few years time, the 75 people that were obliterated in Yemen are likely to have been joined, one way or the other, by many more.
Alem Alkebi April 2, 2025 03:42
Initial American strikes have already eroded Houthi military capabilities while the Houthi leadership structure suffers from inherent weaknesses.
[...]
US is succeeding to weaken the Houthis
Initial American strikes have already eroded Houthi military capabilities by targeting weapons depots, missile platforms, drone launch sites, and command centers. Intensive airstrikes accompany a tight naval blockade aimed at preventing Iranian military supplies from reaching Yemen. In due time, this approach will deplete Houthi military resources.
Several additional factors boost success prospects for American operations. Firstly, the Houthi leadership structure suffers from inherent weaknesses. Its fossilized mentality and heavy dependence on the stimulant narcotic qat impairs sound strategic decision-making. Hence, the archaic Houthi mindset cannot handle modern technology independently nor confront advanced US military forces. As a result, the Houthis remain vulnerable to rapid collapse under relentless strikes.
Another crucial element involves the Houthis' near-total dependence on Iranian support for armament, training, and funding. This support is now facing direct threats following Trump's explicit warnings to Iran. The American president cautioned Tehran about "dire consequences" should Houthi attacks on shipping continue.
Religion has convinced people that there's an invisible man ... living in the sky. Who watches everything you do every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a list of ten specific things he doesn't want you to do. And if you do any of these things, he will send you to a special place, of burning and fire and smoke and torture and anguish for you to live forever, and suffer, and suffer, and burn, and scream, until the end of time. But he loves you. He loves you. He loves you and he needs money. - George CarlinYa, George, that's so far fetched. I can't imagine people who would believe in some outrageous shit like that, because we know nothing like that could ever happen, right?
Only with more severe consequences - for the US.How so? We've been getting away with this for quite a while. I'd be surprised to see anything in the way of consequences. I'm not aware of any consequences for the last time this happened...Edward Snowden and Julian Assange sure got in a lot of trouble over this type of situation, but I'm sure that's not what you mean.
How so?When they go for Iran.
(Andrian) Is it true that the reason the Quorum members enact plans that create hardship and chaos for humans is in order to provoke resistance, that then helps to restore balance? (L) So is it true that they're doing it in order to provoke resistance? A: Close enough. Q: (Andrian) If so, do they intend that outcome? A : No anticipation there. Q: (L) So they're just working at the moment with the general state of imbalance that is immediately present and whatever the outcome is, they would then deal with that later? A: More or less. Q: (Andrian) Or do they hope that humans will not resist enough and comply with the controls? A: Quorum is balanced.
That will change, eventually : [Link]