Trump posts VIDEO of US strike in Yemen

© Donald Trump / X

The drone footage depicts the bombing of a Houthi gathering, according to the US presidentUS President Donald Trump has shared footage of what he contends was a strike on Houthi personnel in Yemen.The video, apparently filmed by a drone, shows dozens of people standing in an oval in rural terrain.A munition falls from the sky, causing an explosion and leaving a large crater.Some were quick to suggest online that the people in the video were civilians participating in a tribal gathering, and posted photos of similar gatherings in Yemen in the past.The Houthis control a large part of Yemen, including its capital, Sanaa. The armed group has been attacking merchant vessels in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea and firing ballistic missiles at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.The US stepped up its strikes in Yemen last month, as Trump vowed to restore the safety of navigation in the vital shipping area.Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Houthi military, reiterated on Friday that the group "will not abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the repercussions."