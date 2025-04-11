Indonesia volcano eruption creates huge column of ash
Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupted on Thursday, sending a column of ash 1.5km (4,900ft) above its peak.

Timelapse CCTV footage captured the ash rising into the sky.

The eruption has been rated at level two - the third-highest severity level - requiring a 3km (9,800ft) exclusion zone.

Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia - a vast archipelago nation. A previous eruption killed at least 24 climbers in 2023.