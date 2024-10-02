Here's a closer look at Harold J. Daggett, who leads the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA).
According to Politico, Daggett, the ILA's president, earned $728,000 from the union last year and another $173,000 as president emeritus of a local union branch.
The New York Times said the union boss previously owned a 76-foot yacht, the Obsession, and runs around town in a Bentley.
Watch the video below, in which Daggett said: "I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does."
The Telegraph noted:
The Justice Department, which has reportedly lost two cases against Mr Daggett, has accused him of being an "associate" of the Genovese crime family — one of the infamous "Five Families" of the US Mafia.Musk commented on Daggett's yacht: "Dude had more yachts than me!"
More than 45,000 International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) members from over three dozen facilities across 14 Gulf and East Coast ports went on strike early Tuesday, marking the largest labor action at US ports in nearly 50 years. The labor action, driven by disputes over automation and wages in a new multi-year labor contract, threatens to disrupt supply chains nationwide. If the strike persists for more than a week, retailers could face shortages of certain goods (read: here), potentially sparking another wave of inflation.
Full text:On Tuesday, ILA said USMX's latest offer was rejected because it "fell far short of what ILA rank-and-file members are demanding in wages and protections against automation." Both sides have been locked in talks since June.
The ILA refusing automation isn't even the craziest demand.
The craziest ILA demand is *touch* fees
Let me explain...
You've heard about our crumbling highways and bridges? And the $1.2 TRILLION infrastructure bill Congress passed to fix them? Well, the primary culprit for that damage? Heavy loads.
The rest of the world gets it. They offload containers onto barges or feeder ships to save their roads and reduce fatalities. It's called short sea shipping.
Europe: Big ship arrives ➡️ 🏗️ moves container ➡️ terminal ➡️ 🏗️ onto a barge ➡️ barge sails to a smaller port ➡️ 🏗️ onto a truck ➡️ short drive to warehouse.
That's 3 crane *touches*
US (ILA ports): Big ship arrives ➡️ 🏗️ moves container ➡️ truck 🚛 drives *hundreds of miles.*
That's 1 union crane *touch*
Why? Because every time the union crane *touches* a container, the union rakes in a massive fee.
So it's somehow cheaper to truck containers hundreds of miles and let taxpayers foot the road repair bill than let the union *touch* it two more times for short sea shipping to work.
"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," union boss Harold Daggett said in a statement, quoted by AP News, adding, "They must now meet our demands for this strike to end."
Supply chain management company Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen noted on X that the Teamsters Union released a statement in solidarity with ILA, informing the Biden administration to "stay the f**k out of this fight"...
Ahead of the strike, a video posted on X, supposedly of ILA boss Daggett, warned: "I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does," referring to the power the union has over the US economy.
"This video is wild If this video is real, I think we need to give the longshoreman exactly what they want immediately... ... then we need to execute on a plan to automate as much of the ports as possible so they can't destroy civilization — as he's threatening to do!," All-In' podcast host Jason Calacanis wrote on X while commenting on the video.
Goldman analysts explained last week that a walkout by ILA members would jeopardize $5 billion in daily international trade coming into the Gulf and East Coast ports, while JPMorgan noted the hit could be between $3.8 billion and $4.5 billion a day.
On Monday morning, Goldman analysts led by Brooke Roach provided clients with an overview of the major retailers that would be impacted the most by a port shutdown. In particular, the analysts found that about half of Dollar Tree's products had passed through these ports, indicating that a prolonged strike could spark shortages of certain goods on store shelves.
