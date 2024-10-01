© Dawn

Three people were injured on Monday when their car and a motorcycle fell into a sinkhole at Khayaban-i-Firdausi, caused by a rupture in a decades-old trunk sewer line."The road has become extremely dangerous for motorists, as sinkholes can emerge at any time, putting lives at risk. Look at this incident - the car fell in, injuring the driver and his friend," said a bystander.Last year in October, a major sinkhole had appeared at the same place (in front of the main entrance to the Revenue Cooperative Housing Scheme), injuring three family members after their car fell into it.A rescue official reported that the two persons in the car were injured after being trapped when the sinkhole suddenly appeared. The vehicles following narrowly avoided falling into it."The injured were taken to a hospital after being rescued by officials and locals," he added.Experts say that such road depressions occur due to underground water seepage leading to erosion or poor-quality road construction, including inadequate earth-filling and compaction."A sinkhole forms when the ground surface is no longer supported and factors like heavy rain, wastewater flow from broken sewer lines, or the weight of fast-moving vehicles can weaken the asphalt, causing it to collapse," an expert explained. He urged the government to replace aging trunk sewer lines to prevent such incidents, which damage infrastructure and disrupt daily life.An official source said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) had been slow to address the issue. Despite frequent sinkhole-related incidents starting three to four years ago, Wasa only recently prepared a proposal for the replacement of the over 40-year-old trunk sewer line. "But the previous government delayed approval unnecessarily, leaving motorists vulnerable to these dangerous sinkholes," the source criticised. However, the official added that the Punjab government has now approved the scheme.Meanwhile, residents of several blocks in Johar Town faced severe water shortages after Wasa suspended the water supply by switching off tube-wells to prevent overloading the sewer lines. "We've had no water since 6 pm. When I contacted officials, I found out the tube-wells had been turned off," said a resident of Johar Town.Wasa Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that the government had approved 25 development schemes for the replacement of old sewer lines in Lahore."Of the 25, the PC-1 for 23 schemes has been approved. However, the PC-1 for three schemes, including the Khayaban-e-Firdausi line, is still pending," he said.He assured that tenders for the replacement of the trunk sewer line from Shoq Chowk to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital intersection would be issued once approval and funds are received. He also explained that the tubewells were switched off as a precautionary measure.