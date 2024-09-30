Responding to a thread on X in which Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) pointed out that the DOJ is suing Alabama for trying to remove noncitizens from its voting lists, and blocked the SAVE Act - Musk noted that "Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.:
Read Musk's entire post below (emphasis ours),
Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!
Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years.
The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the "Democratic" Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!
Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying "asylum seekers", who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election.
America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only "elections" will be the Democratic Party primaries. This already happened in California many years ago, following the 1986 amnesty.
The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism and suffocating government policies is that people can leave California and still remain in America. Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape.
Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.
ha ha ha
You're all messed up in the head.How will democracy end?
After all, the democrats will win, so democracy will win.... simple as lacing your shoes:=)
I would like to remind you that in your cult film, "Star Wars", the rebels very clearly declared themselves as Republicans, this was said more than once in this film.
So if the rebels are Republicans, then the emperor is certainly a Democrat... although they forgot to mention that. :-))
However, this results from the narrative.
Everything has been told and explained to you in various ways, in films, books or history lessons.
If democracy wins, the emperor will win... Darth Vader will be disappointed because he finally turned to the light side of the force... but what will Obi van Kenobi and Yoda says??? :-))
Good luck, dear Americans on the dark side of the force!