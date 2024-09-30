Salon owner in Asheville shares images, video of storm's destruction
© Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty ImagesThe Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure, N.C., and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 28, 2024.
As the death toll continues to rise across the Southern states, first aid and assistance to those suffering from Hurricane Helene
are rolling in across the country.
As of Sunday morning, the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) activated more than 500 soldiers and airmen and more than 200 vehicles and aircraft, including hoist and emergency aviation assets as well as high-water response vehicles.
The NCNG reported that it completed 16 air missions, resulting in the rescue of 119 citizens and 11 pets.
"Our National Guard air assets have identified people on the ground, and utilized social media and emergency calls to locate, identify, and evacuate citizens in Western North Carolina," the NCNG wrote in an update on X.
The NCNG said the largest single mission saw the rescue of 41 people north of Asheville in Bumcombe County.
"Our air assets have moved more than 34,000 pounds of cargo, including food, water, and medical supplies to distribute. In the past 48 hours, we have been augmented by personnel and air assets from Connecticut, Maryland, Ohio, Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania," the post continued from NCNG.
The Black Mountain Police Department issued an alert on Sunday evening that the Bee Tree Dam was checked, and it was all clear.
"WE JUST received information from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office the BEE TREE dam has been checked again, and it is safe. Please keep checking in for updates," the department wrote in a post on Facebook.
Half an hour prior to the all clear, the department issued an evacuation notice stating that the Bee Tree Dam was close to failure and the area needed to be evacuated immediately.
© Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty ImageHeavy rains from Hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on Sept. 28, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.
The Asheville Fire Department also ensured that the dam was safe, and no evacuation was needed.
"The dam at Bee Tree is functioning as it was engineered. Water is coming through the spillway intended. Water resources completed fly over visual inspections today. Water Resources staff continue to work to respond to the emergency," the department wrote in an update on X.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gave an update during a morning press briefing, thanking everyone for their hard work.
"North Carolina is strong, and our first responders are the best in the nation. I am thankful for their hard work and for risking their lives to protect all North Carolinians. This is an unprecedented tragedy that requires an unprecedented response," Cooper wrote on X.
During his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, former President Trump opened with a prayer to everyone suffering from Hurricane Helene.
"Before we begin, I'd like to send my love and prayers to the families of those who have died, a lot of death, and all of those who are displaced and suffering in the wake of the hurricanes' destruction in the South, especially in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and in particular western North Carolina, took a tremendous hit," Trump said.
"It's been absolutely devastating. And God be with you all. It's been a rough one. That was a big monster hurricane and was a lot ... harder than anyone even thought possible. So, we want to just extend our best wishes to everybody," he continued.
A salon owner in Asheville shared an update on the damage done to her salon.
"It's with the heaviest hearts and sickest stomachs that I make this post...Balm salon was completely destroyed by the flooding from the French broad," the owner of Balm Salon wrote.
"This haven and sanctuary that was my business and place of work will have to be completely rebuilt. I started a GoFundMe to help support myself and my stylists since we've lost our place to work and income while we try to rebuild and replace what's been lost," the post continued.
The Balm Salon owner thanked everyone for their support and asked for continued prayers for their community.
"Anything helps, I know our whole community is hurting, and we all have a lot to replace. So so many people were impacted by this completely devastating storm. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and soul. I hope everyone is safe, and that our community will come together to see everything put back for everyone impacted. I love you all," the salon owner wrote.
On Sunday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency (PHE)
for North Carolina to address the health impacts of Hurricane Helene.
"We will do all we can to help North Carolina officials respond to the health impacts of Hurricane Helene," Becerra said. "We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as with our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support."
The public health emergency declarations followed President Biden's emergency declarations for Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Public health emergency declarations give the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting the emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.
"ASPR will continue to deploy teams to assist the combined federal and multi-state response to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and other impacted states," said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell. "We are evaluating the impacts of the storm and requests for federal assistance as they come in."
Country music star Luke Combs also sent his condolences to everyone in the path of the storm and said he had "something special lined up" to help.
"Absolutely heartbroken for everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene. Especially my folks in Western North Carolina. Me and my team have been making some calls and I think we've got something really special lined up to help the Carolinas as much as we can. More details to come ASAP," Combs wrote in a post on X.
Fellow country music artist Chase Rice echoed Combs and offered assistance to those in the Carolinas.
"I want in, God bless Carolina," Rice wrote in a repost of Combs' statement.
"I have authorized the FL National Guard to send air assets to North Carolina in support of NC's Hurricane Helene response," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in a post on X.
Cooper said during a press conference on Sunday that the death toll of 11
was expected to rise as search teams reached areas left isolated from the storm.
He asked residents to avoid traveling on roadways in western North Carolina to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
