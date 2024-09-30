© Getty Images / yulenochekk

The changes to the document were necessary in light of growing Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Dmitry Peskov has saidHe said the changes had been made necessary by the growing involvement of Western nuclear powers in the Ukraine conflict.The update was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, who said that the nuclear strategy should consider "aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state," as a "joint attack" that would trigger a nuclear response."The changes [to the doctrine] are ready. Now they are being formalized," Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview, published on Sunday. He explained that despite Moscow's repeated warnings against escalation over the past two years, "rabid heads in the West continue their rabid policy that can have very, very negative consequences for everyone." Peskov stressed that the time has come to "canonize" the government's stance on ever-increasing aggression against Russia.Peskov noted, however, that the direct application of the doctrine and its timing will be the "prerogative of the Russian military."Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not want a nuclear war, but would use such weapons in case of a threat to its national sovereignty.