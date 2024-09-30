RT
Sun, 29 Sep 2024 13:26 UTC
© Getty Images / yulenochekk
The changes to the document were necessary in light of growing Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Dmitry Peskov has saidThe updated version of the Russian nuclear doctrine has been finalized and is now going through the necessary procedures to become law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
He said the changes had been made necessary by the growing involvement of Western nuclear powers in the Ukraine conflict.
The update was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, who said that the nuclear strategy should consider "aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state," as a "joint attack" that would trigger a nuclear response. The new rules could apply to a possible Ukrainian attack deep inside Russia with advanced weapons supplied by the West, or in case of a "massive" missile strike launched by Kiev against Russia or its closest ally, Belarus.
"The changes [to the doctrine] are ready. Now they are being formalized," Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview, published on Sunday. He explained that despite Moscow's repeated warnings against escalation over the past two years, "rabid heads in the West continue their rabid policy that can have very, very negative consequences for everyone." Peskov stressed that the time has come to "canonize" the government's stance on ever-increasing aggression against Russia."We see that the degree of involvement of Western states [in the Ukraine conflict] is constantly growing. They have no brakes, they declare their intention to continue in order to ensure victory for Ukraine," the spokesman stressed, stating that against such a background, Russia "must make decisions and we must be ready to implement them."
Peskov noted, however, that the direct application of the doctrine and its timing will be the "prerogative of the Russian military."
Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not want a nuclear war, but would use such weapons in case of a threat to its national sovereignty.
Comment:
1) The change to the Russian nuclear doctrine also come as there this year has been an unusual number of fireballs that have been captured on video by the public and have been large enough to also entered the NASA list:
0.092 kt of TNT may not appear to be much but it corresponds to 92 tons of TNT. Could a major fireball at some stage be explained away as a just a nuclear weapon? Or the other way around? Recall what Victor Clube said: "We do not need the celestial threat to disguise Cold War intentions; rather we need the Cold War to disguise celestial intentions!"
For an article by Victor Clube: Cosmic Winter - A Lecture by Victor Clube
2)The largest bombs used in Ukraine so far have been around 3 tons of TNT, although there have been reports of ammunition depots with up to 30,000 tons being hit, but they exploded over days rather than all at once.
The Wiki for tactical nuclear weapon
explains:
The yield varies for a tactical nuclear weapon from a fraction of a kiloton to approximately 50 kilotons.[7] In comparison, a strategic nuclear weapon has a yield from 100 kilotons to over a megaton, with much larger warheads available.[7]
3) From the same source:
29 Sep, 2024 11:38
West on brink of 'suicidal venture' - Lavrov
Moscow's foreign minister has called it "nonsensical" to try to vanquish a nuclear power such as Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned the West against attempting to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, calling it "suicidal." Addressing the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Lavrov urged Ukraine's Western backers to stop and think about the potential outcome if Russia were forced to use its nuclear deterrent.
According to the Federation of American Scientists, Moscow controls the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, with around 5,500 warheads.
Ukraine is not a nuclear power, but its main Western sponsor, the US, places second with roughly 5,000 confirmed warheads.
"Anglo-Saxon strategists do not hide their plans. Their declared goal is inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia... For now they are counting on defeating Russia with the hands of the illegitimate neo-Nazi Kiev regime, but they are also readying Europe to throw itself into this suicidal venture" Lavrov stated.
I won't even talk here about the senselessness and dangers of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is.
His warning follows similar statements from Moscow over the past few days amid changes to its nuclear doctrine. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the nation's Security Council that the plan needed to be amended to include a specific clause in which Russia would be allowed to deploy its nuclear deterrent. For instance, Putin said that the much-debated Western greenlight for Kiev to conduct deep strikes on Russian soil, or an attack on its key ally Belarus, would now trigger an nuclear response, as the strikes would be backed by nuclear powers in NATO.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later explained that Putin's proposal to update the nuclear doctrine is intended to serve as a warning to Western states about supporting increased Ukrainian aggression.
Lavrov, meanwhile, said that Western moves were also becoming ever more belligerent.
"The unprecedented level of arrogance and aggressiveness of Western policy towards Russia not only negates the idea of 'global cooperation' promoted [by the UN], but increasingly jeopardizes the functioning of the entire system of global governance... If the West does not stop, everyone will have to deal with the heavy consequences," the minister warned.
Lavrov slammed Ukraine's Western backers for blindly supporting Kiev's 'peace formula' and disregarding alternative proposals aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The plan demands that Moscow withdraw its troops from all territory claimed by Kiev, a prospect Russia has repeatedly slammed as detached from reality. According to Lavrov, by backing the formula, the West is "defending this doomed ultimatum."
4) And:
27 Sep, 2024 16:34
Attack Russia and be reduced to a 'stain' - Medvedev
Small NATO states that make threats should remember Moscow's nuclear deterrent, the former president has said
Small NATO members who dream about attacking Russia should know Article 5 is not effective against tactical nuclear weapons, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said.
The former Russian president and prime minister was commenting on recent statements by Estonia's top general about "preemptive" strikes on Russia in the service of NATO objectives.
"The sillier the state, the greater the arrogance of its individual, insane leaders," Medvedev told reporters on Friday. "People should take into account only one thing: should Russia use, say, tactical nuclear weapons against a state that allows itself such statements, nothing but a stain will remain."
Estonia could deliver "the first blow" in case of a perceived threat from Russia, Major General Vahur Karus, the chief of the Joint Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces, told Vikerraadio in mid-September. "We cannot just wait around to be hit with a sledgehammer and need to be able to do some things first," he said, adding that his nation's "deep strike capability is fully a part of NATO plans today."
According to the general, Tallinn could have to "take care of certain targets" to give other NATO members time to "come and take the next steps."
"Sure, Article 5 of the Washington Treaty may apply, but the state will no longer exist," Medvedev added, referring to NATO's famous mutual defense provision.
Medvedev spoke at the Kapustin Yar missile range in Astrakhan Region, the site where the Russian Air Force tests cutting-edge rocket technology.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled changes to Moscow's nuclear doctrine at a meeting of the nation's Security Council, with Medvedev in attendance. Widely regarded as a message to the US and its allies, as well as Ukraine, the updated doctrine would allow Russia to deploy its nuclear deterrent in case of a conventional attack by a state that is backed by a nuclear power.
The head of the Estonian General Staff, Major General Vahur Karus, said last week that new NATO contingency plans for a conflict with Moscow envisioned the Baltic state launching a strike across the border.
"Our long-range strike capabilities are fully taken into account in NATO plans, and NATO tells us that we have to take care of certain targets [in Russia], and that's when they can come [to Estonia] and take the next steps," Karus told the Estonian state broadcaster ERR.
Karus described the new mission as a "fundamental change" to Estonia's military doctrine, noting that prior to the Ukraine conflict the US-led bloc expected the Baltic state to hold out for about 10 days before it could get NATO reinforcements.
The former Soviet republic joined the organization in 2004 and has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.
If Estonia is in this category: "The sillier the state, the greater the arrogance of its individual, insane leaders,"
it is not alone: Denmark urges no red lines on Ukraine
5) See also:
Comment:
1) The change to the Russian nuclear doctrine also come as there this year has been an unusual number of fireballs that have been captured on video by the public and have been large enough to also entered the NASA list:
2)The largest bombs used in Ukraine so far have been around 3 tons of TNT, although there have been reports of ammunition depots with up to 30,000 tons being hit, but they exploded over days rather than all at once.
The Wiki for tactical nuclear weapon explains: 3) From the same source: 4) And: If Estonia is in this category: "The sillier the state, the greater the arrogance of its individual, insane leaders," it is not alone: Denmark urges no red lines on Ukraine
5) See also: