"Especially when it comes to such an unprecedented standoff triggered by the direct involvement of Western nations, including nuclear powers, in the conflict over Ukraine.



"This is a signal warning these nations of the consequences of their participation in an attack on our country by various means, including non-nuclear ones."

Putin's proposal to update Russia's nuclear doctrine should discourage the West from supporting aggression against Moscow, the Kremlin says.A proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to update the national nuclear doctrine should serve as a warning to Western states of what could happen if they support aggression against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.On Wednesday, Putin suggested that the new nuclear strategy should treat "aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state,as aThe implication is thatAccording to the Russian leader,Commenting on Putin's order on Thursday, Peskov said he was sure that all reasonable leaders and analysts understood the gravity of the announcement:Putin has previously warned Western countries that granting permission for Ukraine to use high-precision, foreign-made weapons to strike targets deep inside Russiasince the Ukrainian military cannot operate such weapons without Western military personnel. However, Moscow has repeatedly stated thatIn March, however, Putin saidfor a nuclear war, and