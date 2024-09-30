© WSB-TV AtlantaSmoke billowing from burning Rockdale County chemical plant as neighbors shelter in place
A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Conyers, Georgia, prompting local area evacuations and road closures. Footage of the blaze shared on X might remind some of the train derailment fire in East Palestine, Ohio, early last year.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the fire occurred at BioLab, a chemical plant that makes specialty pool and spa care products. They told residents near the plant to stay indoors and keep windows closed to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, adding, "Safety measures are in place to protect the public."
Earlier, officials said the sprinkler system malfunctioned, and water came in contact with a reactive chemical, sparking the fire. Shortly after, officials called for evacuations of residential homes around the facility.
However, officials did not mention what chemicals were burning. EPA staff have been sent to the town for air sampling.
Given BioLab's product line, as shown on its website, there's reason to suspect the plumes of dark smoke are toxic.
Local media outlet Channel 2′s Michele Newell
reported that white smoke was visible from the plant, turning black and then orange.
Here's the dramatic footage uploaded to X:
Another?
Wow.
Given BioLab's product line, as shown on its website, there's reason to suspect the plumes of dark smoke are toxic
That looks more than a toxic plume from a Biolab, discovered hidden in a residential area.
How on earth could a biological lab create such a toxic plume of smoke? Inquiring minds want to know.