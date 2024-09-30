mmmmm
A massive sinkhole emerged in Japan's Hiroshima city, forcing locals to evacuate and affecting nearby infrastructure, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The sinkhole measured some 40 metres long and 15 meters wide after a water pipe burst near an intersection at the site, NHK reported. Residents were temporarily evacuated after eight buildings began to lean and crack.

Hiroshima city officials said the sinkhole emerged when workers carried out underground drilling works to build a storm drain.

No injuries have been reported.

Reuters