© Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

"A stance that is based on an attempt to force Russia into peace is an absolutely fatal mistake because it is impossible to force Russia into peace. The Ukrainian leader's stated position is a profound delusion that will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime.



"Russia is in favor of peace, but on the condition that the foundations of its security are ensured and the goals of the special military operation are fulfilled."

- Western security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's principle of collective defense

- A continuation of Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk Region to serve as a territorial bargaining chip

- Deliveries of "specific" advanced weapons by foreign backers

- International financial aid for Ukraine

"My plan is not about negotiation with Russia. It is aimed at the strengthening of Ukraine, Ukrainian army and Ukrainian people. Only in a strong position can we push [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop the war [in a] diplomatic way."

Russia wants peace with Ukraine, but will not be forced into it, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.has said.In his address to the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday,Peskov told journalists on Wednesday:Zelensky arrived in the US at the weekend to meet with President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and both presidential contenders - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - and present them withAccording to the Ukrainian leader, the scheme could end the conflict between Moscow and Kiev by the end of this yearThe initiative has not been made available to the public, but the Sunday Times has reported that it is based on four clauses:Zelensky told ABC News on Tuesday:Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing informed officials, thatOne official saidwhile another dismissed the initiative asPeskov said earlier this week the Russian leadership cannot yet properly evaluate Zelensky's 'victory plan' because there is not enough reliable information about it.