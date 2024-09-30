Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is "delusional" if he believes Moscow can be forced into peace on Kiev's terms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
In his address to the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday, Zelensky claimed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict "cannot be calmed by talks" and that Moscow "can only be forced into peace."
Peskov told journalists on Wednesday:
"A stance that is based on an attempt to force Russia into peace is an absolutely fatal mistake because it is impossible to force Russia into peace. The Ukrainian leader's stated position is a profound delusion that will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime.Zelensky arrived in the US at the weekend to meet with President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and both presidential contenders - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - and present them with his 'peace plan,' which he recently renamed a 'victory plan.'
"Russia is in favor of peace, but on the condition that the foundations of its security are ensured and the goals of the special military operation are fulfilled."
According to the Ukrainian leader, the scheme could end the conflict between Moscow and Kiev by the end of this year if Washington and its allies make "quick decisions" on increasing their support for Ukraine.
The initiative has not been made available to the public, but the Sunday Times has reported that it is based on four clauses:
- Western security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's principle of collective defenseZelensky told ABC News on Tuesday:
- A continuation of Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk Region to serve as a territorial bargaining chip
- Deliveries of "specific" advanced weapons by foreign backers
- International financial aid for Ukraine
"My plan is not about negotiation with Russia. It is aimed at the strengthening of Ukraine, Ukrainian army and Ukrainian people. Only in a strong position can we push [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop the war [in a] diplomatic way."
Comment: From not the brightest thinker it's not the smartest move.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing informed officials, that Western leaders with whom the Ukrainian leader discussed his scheme were left unimpressed. One official said it did not contain any surprises and was not a game-changer, while another dismissed the initiative as simply "a wish list."
Peskov said earlier this week the Russian leadership cannot yet properly evaluate Zelensky's 'victory plan' because there is not enough reliable information about it.
