© Michael M Santiago/file/Getty Images

The US president's authorization from Congress to spend the money expires next week.Lawmakers recently declined to extend the availability of certain funds beyond next week's deadline.The funding includesThe mechanisms allowThe latter sum was set to expire at the end of this month, which marks the end of the fiscal year in the US.The White House had hoped that the US Congress would allow the PDA money to be spent at a later point. However, legislation passed on Wednesday did not include any such clause, reportedly following resistance from Republicans skeptical of the continued bankrolling of Kiev.Biden announced the decision on military aid during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, who is in the US to promote his 'victory plan' in the conflict with Russia.According to the Wall Street Journal, US officials have previewed the plan butThe US president saidThe glide bomb has a range of up to 130km when dropped from a high-flying aircraft.Some supporters of Kiev's cause have criticized the 11th-hour drawdown of funds by Biden. Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Missouri, claimed it was "typical of this administration to wait until the last possible moment to announce full use of the PDA."after he criticized the Republican presidential ticket and visited an ammunition factory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, without a single Republican official present.Senior party members have accused the Ukrainian leader of campaigning for the Democrats.