© Omar Marques / Getty Images

Excluding Russia from ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops illustrates what's wrong with the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.Troops of the Red Army's 332nd Rifle Division reached the death camp, built in southern Poland by Nazi Germany, on January 27, 1945, liberating around 7,000 remaining prisoners.The Auschwitz Museum in Poland has made a point of not inviting Russia to ceremonies since the outbreak of hostilities with Ukraine in 2022. Last year, museum director Piotr Cywinski accused Moscow of a "similar sick megalomania" and "similar lust for power" as the Nazis, drawing a rebuke from Moscow."This is the anniversary of liberation," Cywinski said in a statement earlier this week. "We remember the victims, but we also celebrate freedom. It is hard to imagine the presence of Russia, which clearly does not understand the value of freedom. Such presence would be cynical."The US and its allies backed the ethnic Albanian separatists in the Serbian province of Kosovo to declare independence in 2008, and have since pressured Belgrade to recognize this act. Vucic has refused.Moscow has accused the US of historical revisionism in recent years, as Washington pushed a narrative that World War II started with a "joint" Nazi and Soviet invasion of Poland, while omitting the Soviet role in defeating the Third Reich and liberating Auschwitz.It is believed that more than 1.1 million people perished in the complex of death camps near the town of Oswiecim, most of them Jews deported from all over Eastern Europe.