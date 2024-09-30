Marcus Allen was targeted by feds for questioning why federal informants were in January 6 crowdA former FBI specialist who was persecuted for questioning January 6 said during a hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill that Americans should stock up on food and prepare for hardship.Marcus Allen, a former FBI staff operations specialist, told the Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government that"The FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States, suspended my security clearance, suspended my pay and refused to allow me to obtain outside employment or even accept charity," Allen testified.The feds came down hard on Allen after he sent an email on September 21st, 2021 which his supervisors claimed contained hyperlinks to "extremist propaganda" from "questionable sources".Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who testified alongside Allen, is investigating the FBI's security clearance and adjudication process,said Allen during an emotional statement. "The stress has taken a toll on our health and our children have suffered, traumatized by the thought of our door getting kicked in or Dad not coming home."However, it was Allen's final comments that raised many eyebrows.The former FBI staffer urged Americans to use their right to vote despite any doubts they may have about election integrity."My other recommendations are in the natural order," Allen continued,he added.Allen also urged Americans to pray and read the bible regularly.