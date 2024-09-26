© Matthew McDermott

City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan announced Monday he'll be resigning at the end of the year - the latest person to leave the Adams administration while several city officials are targets of federal investigators.Vasan, who has worked as New York City's top doctor since March 2022, told both City Hall and his own staff today about his plans — but said he'd stay on while Adams searches for a successor, The Post confirmed.Vasan, who is not tied to any of the known investigations into city officials, joins a growing number of administrators who are leaving the administration.Last week, Kristen Edgreen Kaufman — Adams' deputy commissioner of public private partnerships and economic development — punched out after three years on the job.So did attorney Lisa Zornberg, who resigned suddenly last Saturday night when Adams balked at pushing out three officials who are under federal investigation: Phil Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety; Tim Pearson, a powerful Adams advisor in charge of migrant contracting; and Winnie Greco, the city's director of Asian Affairs, sources told The Post."I am tendering my resignation, effective today, as I have concluded that I can no longer effectively serve in my position," Zornberg wrote in a resignation letter.Those moves followed former Police Commissioner Edward Caban's decision to resign, which the commish made about two weeks ago following intense pressure from City Hall after a federal raid on his Rockland County home.He has not been charged with any crimes. But federal agents seized his electronic devices, along with those belonging to Adams aide Timothy Pearson, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Banks and Banks' brothers Terence Banks and Schools Chancellor David Banks.It's not clear how the investigations and raids will tie together, although sources have said they deal with corruption and influence-peddling at the city government's highest levels.Zach Iscol, the city's emergency management commissioner, is also rumored to be looking for the exit.But on Monday, he posted on X that although he's had "a number of conversations about this," he decided that "the right thing to do is stick around."