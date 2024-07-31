Trump's would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was a dupe, a patsy, and those guys tend to 'get shot in the back'. In Crooks' case, it's possible he was shot in the back of the head.

The official story is that:
The Secret Service sniper who killed Crooks could only see Crooks' gun scope and the top of his eye and forehead because the lip of the roof was blocking the sniper's view.
Here's the approximate line-of-sight that the Secret Service sniper had to shoot Crooks, a front-facing shot:
Crooks line of sight
Officially then, Crooks was shot in the front of the head, or, if he moved his head to the side somewhat, perhaps in the side of the head. The audio evidence suggests that Crooks did not move his body position significantly before he was shot, and that he was, therefore, shot while in his firing position (towards Trump), because the shot that killed him came 0.5 seconds after the burst of 5 shots (shots 4-8), i.e. almost instantaneously.

In the video below you can hear 3 calculated shots about one second apart, then a 2-second gap and 5 more shots in rapid succession (all occurring within 1 second). Half a second later a more 'muffled' shot - reminiscent of a weapon with a silencer or a sniper rifle - is heard. That may have been the shot that killed Crooks.


Yes, there's another shot about 10 seconds later that likely came from the Secret Service sniper team on the roof behind Trump. But if that shot killed Crooks (as officially claimed), what was Crooks doing for the ten seconds between his shots and that one that killed him? Taking in the view? And who fired the shot 0.5 seconds after what were probably Crooks' only shots, the 5-shot burst?

In any case, there's a bigger problem. The picture of the deceased Crooks on the roof (apologies to those sensitive to these images) could point to a rear entry wound and front exit wound (any forensic pathologists out there?):

Crooks
Crooks
Crooks
If this is the case, we have an entry wound behind and below his right ear, and an exit wound slightly above and to the left of his upper left lip.

On that basis, here are some possible trajectories (from behind) for the shot that killed him:
trajectory
Other Evidence Pointing to Shooters at Crooks' Six

A guy called Dave on Twitter was directly below and back from the long side of the building that Crooks was on (see image directly above) and a close witness to all of the shots fired. He recorded a short conversation with a fellow Trump fan less than a minute after the shooting. The conversation (which you can listen to below) went like this:
Guy: they picked that thing off!
Dave: Did they pick him off?
Guy: F**k yeah, I saw a big poof of hair go up in the air, they shot him in the head.
Listen below:


If the guy saw a "big poof of hair go up in the air" from his position below and in front of Crooks' position on the roof, it's plausible this was due to a bullet hitting Crooks in the back of the head rather than the front. This element has echos of the JFK assassination coverup and the Zapruder film, and the famous "back and to the left" motion of JFK's head when he was shot, despite the 'official story' being that he was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald from behind.

Further evidence of the possible presence of shooter(s) other than Crooks, and located behind him, is seen in the footage below that played out approx. 2 minutes after the shots were fired. Seven or eight local law enforcement (apparently all that were available at that moment) are focused, and training their weapons, on the roof of the building directly behind Crooks' position.

This is the roof of the building they are focusing on relative to Crooks' known position.

AGR building
For several minutes before the shots were fired, multiple people were shouting at law enforcement that Crooks was on the roof. There's even video of him. So why, in the immediate aftermath of shots being fired, did law enforcement congregate on the building 30 yards behind the building that Crooks was on?

Super Sharp Shooter Crooks

The image below, again taken from Dave on Twitter's video, show Crooks in his position on the roof of the AGR building.
Crooks head
Close up:
Crooks head
Given that Crooks was not visible in any of the rest of the video of the building from that angle, he is clearly either kneeling or standing (most likely kneeling). The problem is that this still was taken from the video precisely 4 seconds before the first shots were fired. Try kneeling down with a rifle (or facsimile) in your hands and then getting into a prone firing position, taking aim, and firing, all in four seconds. Let me know how you get on.

Based on all of that, here's a possible scenario of what really happened:

1) One shooter on the roof of the building behind Crooks, one in the 2nd story window of the 2 story building to the left of Crooks. OR, two shooters on the roof of the building behind Crooks.

2) Part of Crooks' grooming involved him being told by his co-conspirators to 'wait for my first shots'

3) Shooter behind Crooks fires three calculated shots at Trump, the first hitting his ear and the other two impacting people in the bleachers.

4) At the sound of these shots, Crooks fires off 5 relatively random shots (in the space of 1 second) in the general direction of Trump, none of which hit anyone.

5) Within 0.5 seconds of Crooks' 5th shot, the 2nd shooter either in the window of the building behind him, or on the roof behind him, takes him out with a shot to the back of his head.

Assassination chain Trump