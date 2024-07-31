The official story is that:
The Secret Service sniper who killed Crooks could only see Crooks' gun scope and the top of his eye and forehead because the lip of the roof was blocking the sniper's view.Here's the approximate line-of-sight that the Secret Service sniper had to shoot Crooks, a front-facing shot:
In the video below you can hear 3 calculated shots about one second apart, then a 2-second gap and 5 more shots in rapid succession (all occurring within 1 second). Half a second later a more 'muffled' shot - reminiscent of a weapon with a silencer or a sniper rifle - is heard. That may have been the shot that killed Crooks.
Yes, there's another shot about 10 seconds later that likely came from the Secret Service sniper team on the roof behind Trump. But if that shot killed Crooks (as officially claimed), what was Crooks doing for the ten seconds between his shots and that one that killed him? Taking in the view? And who fired the shot 0.5 seconds after what were probably Crooks' only shots, the 5-shot burst?
In any case, there's a bigger problem. The picture of the deceased Crooks on the roof (apologies to those sensitive to these images) could point to a rear entry wound and front exit wound (any forensic pathologists out there?):
On that basis, here are some possible trajectories (from behind) for the shot that killed him:
A guy called Dave on Twitter was directly below and back from the long side of the building that Crooks was on (see image directly above) and a close witness to all of the shots fired. He recorded a short conversation with a fellow Trump fan less than a minute after the shooting. The conversation (which you can listen to below) went like this:
Guy: they picked that thing off!Listen below:
Dave: Did they pick him off?
Guy: F**k yeah, I saw a big poof of hair go up in the air, they shot him in the head.
If the guy saw a "big poof of hair go up in the air" from his position below and in front of Crooks' position on the roof, it's plausible this was due to a bullet hitting Crooks in the back of the head rather than the front. This element has echos of the JFK assassination coverup and the Zapruder film, and the famous "back and to the left" motion of JFK's head when he was shot, despite the 'official story' being that he was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald from behind.
Further evidence of the possible presence of shooter(s) other than Crooks, and located behind him, is seen in the footage below that played out approx. 2 minutes after the shots were fired. Seven or eight local law enforcement (apparently all that were available at that moment) are focused, and training their weapons, on the roof of the building directly behind Crooks' position.
This is the roof of the building they are focusing on relative to Crooks' known position.
Super Sharp Shooter Crooks
The image below, again taken from Dave on Twitter's video, show Crooks in his position on the roof of the AGR building.
Based on all of that, here's a possible scenario of what really happened:
1) One shooter on the roof of the building behind Crooks, one in the 2nd story window of the 2 story building to the left of Crooks. OR, two shooters on the roof of the building behind Crooks.
2) Part of Crooks' grooming involved him being told by his co-conspirators to 'wait for my first shots'
3) Shooter behind Crooks fires three calculated shots at Trump, the first hitting his ear and the other two impacting people in the bleachers.
4) At the sound of these shots, Crooks fires off 5 relatively random shots (in the space of 1 second) in the general direction of Trump, none of which hit anyone.
5) Within 0.5 seconds of Crooks' 5th shot, the 2nd shooter either in the window of the building behind him, or on the roof behind him, takes him out with a shot to the back of his head.
Stupid patsy, wandering around with a range finder and set-up to take the rap.
He appears to have got off his 5 shots and then started to withdraw. The spent brass are forward of his position and there are no drag marks from his body, he bled out where he fell.