© Getty Images

President Biden formally unveiled his planned overhaul of the Supreme Court on Friday — with a clear eye on limiting the powers of former President Donald Trump should he succeed him.The commander in chief took the unusual step of unveiling his major planned policy steps in a newspaper op-ed, with the Washington Post helpfully telling readers: "The writer is president of the United States."The president laid out three main changes to the court — which he said is "mired in a crisis of ethics" — including term limits and a binding code of conduct."This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. No one," Biden wrote."But the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on July 1 to grant presidents broad immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in office means there are virtually no limits on what a president can do."The only limits will be those that are self-imposed by the person occupying the Oval Office."Making clear he was alarmed at Trump returning to office, he wrote: "If a future president incites a violent mob to storm the Capitol and stop the peaceful transfer of power — like we saw on Jan. 6, 2021 — there may be no legal consequences."Biden also called for a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court, writing that the court's current voluntary ethics code is "weak and self-enforced.""Justices should be required to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest. Every other federal judge is bound by an enforceable code of conduct, and there is no reason for the Supreme Court to be exempt," he wrote.He claimed the "majority" of Americans support these reforms, which would help prevent the abuse of presidential powers."We can and must prevent the abuse of presidential power. We can and must restore the public's faith in the Supreme Court. We can and must strengthen the guardrails of democracy," Biden wrote.Biden ended his op-ed: "In America, no one is above the law. In America, the people rule."