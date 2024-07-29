© RRB

"It's not something that happened by accident (...)Those people wanted to destroy. They destroyed various mission buildings several days ago, they threatened the religious community, which was there, and which had to be evacuated. And so, this is deeply shocking. When young people have never been explained the rules of society and the common good, they can do anything. Some young rioters even said it's just for the sake of going crazy. This means they don't see the harm, ... but at the same time it is serious and particularly on the part of those who used the naivety of these young people."

"I condemn those criminal 'irresponsible acts' that undermined the values of fraternity and sharing on which New Caledonia's society is based. No anger can justify this."

"Because it's their forefathers' work, it's a part of all those mixed communities over 160 years, the Malabar, the sugar cane, the rice, the Japanese, the Vietnamese, the mines... It's a page of history that is turning."

New Caledonia's Catholic community is in shock and disbelief as two of its historic missions have been burnt down by rioters this week.On Tuesday this week, theThe iconic Church was the last building standing after the Mission's presbytery and residence for the Marist Sisters were also burnt down by rioters following gun exchanges between a group of rioters and French gendarmes.One man, described as the nephew of Saint Louis Great Chief and Congress pro-independence figure President Roch Wamytan, was killed last week as he was firing shots from the old Church.told local media NC la Première(off Nouméa), another landmark Catholic mission was also destroyed by arson.in a release on Friday:told local media parishioners felt deeply hurt: