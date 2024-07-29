argentina morraco olympics fan riot
© AFP via Getty ImagesArgentina players walk away as Morocco fans throw bottles onto the field after Argentina's apparent late equalizer at the 2024 Olympics on July 24, 2024.
Fan behavior has caused more chaos at a soccer match involving Argentina.

Ten days after fans without tickets crashed the Copa America final in Miami, Morocco supporters stormed the field and threw objects at Argentina players after Argentina scored what appeared to be a tying goal in the 16th minute of stoppage time during the 2024 Olympics opener Wednesday in Saint-Etienne, France.

The match was officially suspended before the final whistle as Cristian Medina's apparent equalizer sparked outrage from the Morocco fans in attendance, and at one point a flare appeared to be tossed toward Argentina players in the ugly aftermath that saw bottles and cups litter the field.

But roughly two hours after the suspension, the teams returned to the field to play three more minutes without fans, and Argentina's dramatic tying goal was wiped out after VAR determined there was offsides on the play.

© ReutersMorocco fans invade the pitch during the Olympics soccer match against Argentina on July 24, 2024. REUTERS
So the Morocco fans' fury was ultimately for nothing, as their team held on for a wild 2-1 win in an empty stadium to open Group B.

The Argentina-Morocco game resumed after a roughly two-hour suspension in front of no fans on July 24, 2024.
Soufiane Rahimi scored twice to give Morocco a 2-0 lead, with a 51st-minute penalty kick doubling their cushion.

Giuliano Simeone pulled one back for Argentina in the 68th minute before the game's multiple dramatic twists late.

After the unruly fan interruptions, a message on the stadium video boards informed spectators the match was suspended and told them to head toward the nearest exit.