© Falko Siewert/Getty Images

Officials in Berlin had reportedly been in denial about the GOP frontrunner's growing chances of becoming the next US presidentAccording to the British newspaper, Berlin is feeling increasingly isolated, fearing that a Trump presidency could jeopardize its export-oriented economy, as well as pulling the rug from under NATO's feet.In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection on November 5. The 81-year-old veteran politician was facing growing pressure from within the Democratic Party to step aside in the wake of his bungled performance during last month's debate against Trump.In an article on Monday, the FT claimed that "diplomats are scrambling to prepare for a scenario... that inspires deep unease in Berlin." German officials are reportedly concerned that Trump, if elected, could adopt an even more markedly protectionist economic policy than during his first term in office.the article suggests. These fears grew even stronger when Trump named J.D. Vance as his prospective vice president last week - a politician believed to be even more isolationist than the former head of state himself, the FT reported.According to the media outlet, a unit of the German Economy Ministry has been attempting to predict the impact of a potential Trump comeback on the country's economy.Another major cause for concern in Berlin, the FT claims, is theThe Republican firebrand has repeatedly accused some members of the military bloc of failing to pull their weight in terms of military spending. Trump has suggested that, under his leadership, Washington could reconsider the extent of security it provides to those underpaying nations.In its article on Monday,in the apparent hope that they would help to defend German business interests in the US should Trump win on November 5.