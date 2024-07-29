© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Ukraine "peace mission" has outraged the bloc's leadersThe European Union is looking for ways to remove Hungary from the bloc's presidency over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Ukraine "peace mission", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told media on Sunday.Budapest currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the body that defines the bloc's overall political direction and priorities.Erdogan recalled his own meeting with Orban on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington earlier this month.They said, "He said this, he said that, we do not agree with what Viktor said, what he said is not true." Mr. Orban went to Moscow, as you know, and they criticized him. He went to China and criticized him in the same way," Hürriyet newspaper quoted Erdogan as saying.The European Parliament last week condemned Orban's Moscow visit, describing it as "a blatant violation of the EU's treaties and common foreign policy." Newly re-elected European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen slammed Orban's trip as an "appeasement mission."the Turkish President claimed.Moscow said last week that the EU's criticism of Orban over his Ukraine peace initiative goes to show that Brussels has resolved to support Ukraine militarily, and that its pro-war policies will not change.