The U.S. Navy is starting to enlist individuals who didn't graduate from high school or get a GED, marking the second time in about a year that the service has opened the door to lower-performing recruits as it struggles to meet enlistment goals."We get thousands of people into our recruiting stations every year that want to join the Navy but do not have an education credential. And we just turn them away," said Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, the Navy's chief of personnel, in an interview Friday with The Associated Press.He said that of the more than 2,400 who were turned away last year, as many as 500 of them could score high enough to get in. He said he has already sent an order to his recruiters to start the new expanded effort, adding, "I'm hoping all my recruiters have called all 2,442 of them in the last 72 hours, and we'll see how it goes ... We'll try to get some test takers this weekend."But even as things opened up, the military struggled to compete with higher-paying businesses in the tight job market, particularly as companies began to offer the types of benefits — such as college funding — that had often made the military a popular choice. Those economic problems were only exacerbated by the sharp political divide in the country and young people's fears of being killed or injured going to war.Last year, the Navy's enlistment goal was 37,700, but the service brought in just 31,834. This year, Cheeseman said, he set the goal higher — at 40,600. The total size of the Navy for 2024 is set at 337,800."I need these sailors. So it's a stretch goal. We're telling our recruiters to go get 40,600 people to join the Navy," he said. "We don't fully expect to get that many. But we're going for it."The other services have largely balked at such changes.Other services cite concerns that lower-performing recruits may be more likely to wash out of boot camp or could present more disciplinary problems over time.Cheeseman said he believes the biggest risk is that they do fail boot camp at higher rates, but he said the difference hasn't been significant so far for the low-scoring recruits brought in last year. Overall, 11.4% of those recruits didn't finish boot camp, compared to less than 6.5% of the high-scoring sailors.He said Navy leaders had been talking about opening up enlistment to those without high school credentials for a while in an effort to expand the pool of potential sailors."We just finally decided, okay, let's go," he said, adding that the service was looking for other ways to reach untapped talent. "My, argument for accepting that risk is that we have capacity of boot camp. We're not filling the seats. So I'm willing to take a risk."