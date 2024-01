© U.S. Army Photo by Patrick Hunter



The Army 's recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half decade, according to internal data reviewed by Military.com,that has become the subject of increasing concern for Army leadership and Capitol Hill.The shift in demographics for incoming recruits would be irrelevant to war planners, exceptA total of, though there have been ups and downs from year to year.During that same five-year period, Black recruits have gone from 20% to 24% of the pool, and Hispanic recruits have risen from 17% to 24%, with both groups seeing largely flat recruiting totals but increasing as a percentage of incoming soldiers as white recruiting has fallen.The rate at which white recruitment has fallen far outpaces nationwide demographic shifts, data experts and Army officials interviewed by Military.com noted. They don't see a single cause to the recruiting problem, but pointed to a confluence of issues for Army recruiting, including partisan scrutiny of the service, a growing obesity epidemic and an underfunded public education system Internally, some Army planners are alarmed over the data trends, but see it as a minefield to navigate given increasing partisan attacks against the military for its, according to interviews with several service officials., which could show what specific parts of the country are struggling. Military.com had seen, but when presented with those figures, Army public affairs officials insisted that they were wrong and provided updated statistics included in this article, while blaming a system coding error., or if the drop was the same for both groups.Though the recruiting numbers reviewed by Military.com point to, the disproportionate number of men donning the uniform means that a disruption to men seeking work in the U.S. can have a major impact on the military services. That exact dynamic is at play, according to civilian experts, assaid Nicholas Eberstadt, an economist who studies demographics at the American Enterprise Institute. "Like with any other big historic change, it's kind of hard to attribute to a single magic bullet."According to Army officials, recruiting efforts are starting tothat would particularly impact white recruiting."What we're seeing is a reflection of society; what we know less of is what is driving all of these things," one Army official told Military.com. "There is no widely accepted cause."Part of those labor trends is, though that age group is slightly older than prime recruiting age.The work rate for men in that age group has, according to Eberstadt's landmark study "Men Without Work." That group accounts for, which generally isn't captured by unemployment stats. It's a bit of a mystery to data experts, with no single explanation like drug addiction or women's increased participation in the workforce explaining the sharp drop.Among other problems,, according to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation.And some Army officials interviewed by Military.com pointed to struggles by recruits from the South to meet service standards, though there are no indications that recruits from the South are disproportionately white. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice foundcompared to troops from other parts of the country.Nationally,, something researchers have attributed to a slew of factors, including restrictions on access to health care, high-quality fitness facilities and healthy food. Large swaths of the South also have relatively low household incomes -- putting easy access to fitness training and healthy foods even further out of reach.Another Army official pointed to partisan attacks from. Those groups have used the military as a partisan cudgel against the Biden administration,that they have abandoned their warfighting priorities. In most cases, those attacks have zeroed in on the services being more inclusive for women, service members from racial minority groups and LGBTQ+ troops."No, the young applicants don't care about this stuff. Butone Army official told Military.com. "There's a level of prestige in parts of conservative America within hopes they might be more willing to recommend service to young Americans. This includes a high-profile oath of enlistment ceremony on "Fox and Friends," an oped in The Wall Street Journal from service secretaries pitching service, and a return to a nostalgic recruiting slogan whileon cable television.Often, those "woke" critiques include few specifics.The Army, in producing ads like that one, has seen data showing that LGBTQ+ rights are considered a major priority among Gen Z , the demographic that the service needs to court to build its ranks."I don't know the genesis of it. Or why they. ... 'The Calling' was before me," Agnes Schaefer, assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs, told lawmakers in December, referencing the ad when pressed on the reasoning for it.A similar demographic trend to what the Army is experiencing has been popping up at colleges across the country., according to the most recent federal data from the National Center for Education Statistics. That dipover the same period of time.Higher education has also faced fierce partisan attacks from right-wing lawmakers and partisan media, with critiques of the U.S. higher education system being potent ways to gin up the Republican base.. That decline has run broadly parallel to, meaning that as men are becoming less educated as a demographic, the pool of jobs they qualify for becomes increasingly shallow.available to service members during or after service, most notably the GI Bill -- broadly seen on Capitol Hill as among the most successful federal programs. But if college is becoming less relevant to white males, that pitch for service could become less enticing moving forward.Meanwhile, the Army is seeking structural changes in how it recruits, including new recruiting career fields for soldiers aimed at putting the right talent into boots to hopefully help fill the ranks., it likely faces an uphill battle to overcome culture war issues that service leaders believe are, at a minimum, exacerbating recruiting problems.But the drop in white recruitment has baffled Army staff and isn't easily explained by any one particular factor, and no parallel demographic trends in the civilian sector are perfect comparisons.Without proper context, some officials say, Army marketing efforts face a difficult future as the service continues to face partisanattacks and"There are all sorts of things going on," Eberstadt said. "It's almost like a naturally made Rorschach test."