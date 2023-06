© The Military



The front row of 14 immigrant-airmen sworn in as citizens at an April 2023 USAF basic training graduation at Lackland AFB in San Antonio came from countries that included Russia, South Africa, Cameroon, Jamaica and Kenya.

Desperate to overcome recruiting shortfalls, the US Army and Air Force are making a major push to recruit immigrants, using the enticement of citizenship granted in a matter of weeks.The Marine Corps is the only branch that's on track to make its 2023 recruiting goal., and its surveys have determined that young Americans' fear of death and mental illness are the biggest reasons they won't sign up . On top of that, it's estimated thatfor Army service without obtaining a waiver., luring them with not only the standard pitches about training and education benefits, but also with the promise of taking a major shortcut to American citizenship."We have large populations of legal U.S. residents who are exceptionally patriotic, they're exceptionally grateful for the opportunities that this country has provided," Maj. Gen Ed Thomas, commander of the Air Force Recruiting Service, told the Associated Press Through a new program,The Army and Air Forceand, where possible, are attempting to assign recruiters with matching ethnicities, and social media is one of the preferred avenues of attack."It is one thing to hear about the military from locals here, but it is something else when it's from your fellow brother, from the country you're from," new Army reservist and native Nepali Esmita Spudes Bidari told AP. Bidari was targeted by a Nepali US Army recruiter via a Facebook group to facilitate connections between Nepalis in America. "That brother was in the group and he was recruiting and he told me about the military."Recruiting immigrants involves extra red tape, with another layer of security screening and coordination with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Among the associated headaches for recruiters is...then again, given recruiters' long-standing reputation for dishonesty , perhaps they find the language barrier comes in handy.