Live election results from New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump made history Tuesday night, receiving the highest raw vote total in the history of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.With Tuesday's victory, Trump became the first non-incumbent Republican presidential candidate to win both the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.The total turnout for the New Hampshire Republican primary also broke records, with more than 318,000 people casting ballots — well above the previous high of around 287,000 set in 2016.Polling center volunteers told The Post throughout the day Tuesday that they were seeing "very high" engagement. Parking lots were full and voters stood in line to vote for one of the two major candidates in the Republican field.Trump's camp was seemingly worried about voter turnout before the primary, making "hundreds of thousands" of calls throughout the state, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told The Post at the campaign's Manchester headquarters over the weekend.Haley's campaign also urged voters to cast their ballots in order to move past Trump. The former ambassador to the United Nations has vowed to continue with her 2024 bid despite coming in third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire.She's next focusing on South Carolina, her home state, where she is aiming for a comeback win in the Feb. 24 primary.