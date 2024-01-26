trump new hampshire
© AP
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign stop in Londonderry, NH, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump made history Tuesday night, receiving the highest raw vote total in the history of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.

Trump had more than 172,000 votes with 95% of the estimated ballots counted as of Wednesday afternoon, beating former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by more than 35,000 votes.

The previous raw vote record was held by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who received 152,193 votes in defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary — triggering a months-long race that ran until early June.

Trump, 77, also held the previous record for most votes attained by a Republican primary winner, racking up 129,734 ballots in 2020 against token opposition from former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.

Haley's tally of more than 137,000 raw votes is the most ever received by a second-place finisher, and would have been enough to win every other GOP contest in the modern primary era, which dates back to 1952.

With Tuesday's victory, Trump became the first non-incumbent Republican presidential candidate to win both the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Live election results from New Hampshire

The total turnout for the New Hampshire Republican primary also broke records, with more than 318,000 people casting ballots — well above the previous high of around 287,000 set in 2016.

Polling center volunteers told The Post throughout the day Tuesday that they were seeing "very high" engagement. Parking lots were full and voters stood in line to vote for one of the two major candidates in the Republican field.

Trump's camp was seemingly worried about voter turnout before the primary, making "hundreds of thousands" of calls throughout the state, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told The Post at the campaign's Manchester headquarters over the weekend.

The former president also asked his voters to make their way to the polls because "margins are important" and high levels of support would show "unity" in the GOP.

Haley's campaign also urged voters to cast their ballots in order to move past Trump. The former ambassador to the United Nations has vowed to continue with her 2024 bid despite coming in third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire.

She's next focusing on South Carolina, her home state, where she is aiming for a comeback win in the Feb. 24 primary.