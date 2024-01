Events have been so frenetic over the past few years that it may be difficult for some to remember, but at the height of the covid panic there was aThey could be TV or film celebrities, famous scientists, politicians or even sports figures; it didn't matter. Anyone with a "platform" and an audience was expected to toe the line on the government covid narrative, or suffer the consequences.One could argue that: Those who complied were considered devout collectivists or at least people who could be controllable, and those who refused to comply immediately stood out as a potential threat. This is how a world-class tennis player from Serbia, Novak Djokovic, was treated when it was revealed that he was not vaccinated when he entered the Australian Open in early 2022 Djokovic was subsequently removed from the tournament and had his travel visa revoked.by Australian authorities. What would follow was an endless attack on his character and intelligence on social media, which a number of corporate journalists joined in on.a prominent British sports journalist working for the Daily Mail. Dickson is noted as being relentless in his criticism of Djokovic , calling the player "arrogant and deplorable" for refusing to submit.The cause of death has beenDespite Dickson's attempts to paint Novak Djokovic as a global villain, the player had only kind words for the journalist upon news of his passing, offering his condolences. Contrary to all the accusations, very often it's the covid cultists that act like villains while the people they criticize display character and honor.when it came to the mandates, and some may blame the lack of complete info available that debunked frantic mainstream claims. However, even in 2022, there was considerable evidence contrary to government assertions on covid and the vaccines.For example, it was well known that the vaccines do not necessarily prevent transmission or infection of the virus, as was originally argued when they were distributed. And the proof is in the fact that there are endless breakthrough cases (people who are vaccinated but who still get infected). The FDA doesn't even require evidence that a vaccine can prevent transmission or infection for the product to be approved.Then there was the Infection Fatality rate, which dozens of studies show to be around 0.23% regardless of how many vaccinated or unvaccinated people there are in a particular region, and the vast majority of deaths were among people with multiple preexisting conditions. Why take an experimental vaccine for a virus with a 99.8% survival rate, especially if you are a top athlete?The chaos of covid hysteria has faded and cooler heads have prevailed, but the event still offers a lesson on the fragility of civil liberties and how vulnerable they are to mob mentality and mass fear.