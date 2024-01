© Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu/Getty Images



violates international law

war crimes

'I couldn't find her grave'

Respecting the dead

The Israeli military has desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in its ground offensive in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found, leaving gravestones ruined, soil upturned, and,In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, where fighting escalated earlier this week, Israeli forces destroyed a cemetery, removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN was part of a search for the remains of hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks.A spokesman for the IDF could not account for the destruction of the 16 cemeteries CNN provided coordinates for, but said the military sometimes has "no other choice" but to target cemeteries it claimed Hamas uses for military purposes.The IDF said rescuing the hostages and finding and returning their bodies is one of its key missions in Gaza, which is why bodies were removed from some gravesites.In the Shajaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, Israeli military vehicles could be seen where the cemetery once stood, with berms surrounding them on all sides. The central part of the Shajaiya cemetery was cleared before the war, according to local media reports. But satellite imagery showed other portions were more recently bulldozed, and an IDF presence visible, from December 10.On December 18, the IDF published an undated photo of what they said was a Hamas rocket launcher on the grounds of Shajaiya cemetery.Other cemeteries analyzed by CNN in satellite imagery showed little to no signs of destruction, or military fortifications, among them two cemeteries where fallen soldiers from World War I and II, including Christians and some Jews, are buried.The IDF spokesman did not explain why large swathes of cemeteries had been bulldozed to convert them into military outposts or why military vehicles were parked where graves once stood. "We have a serious obligation to the respect of the dead and there is no policy to create military posts out of graveyards," the spokesman told CNN.Israeli forces severely damaged the cemetery in Khan Younis between Monday night and Wednesday morning, as they moved in on the area surrounding the Al Nasser Hospital compound and a Jordanian field hospital, according to satellite imagery and videos reviewed and geolocated by CNN.The IDF told CNN that when "critical intelligence or operational information is received," it conducts "precise hostage rescue operations in the specific locations where information indicates that the bodies of hostages may be located."Israel has said that 253 people were taken hostage during the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 and believes 132 hostages are still in Gaza - 105 of them alive and 27 dead.Munther al Hayek's daughter Dina was killed in the 2014 Gaza war. In early January he visited Dina's grave at Sheikh Radwan cemetery in Gaza City, but she wasn't there. He tried to find his grandmother's grave. It wasn't there either.Mosab Abu Toha, a poet from Gaza whose work has been published in the New York Times and the New Yorker, also learned that the cemetery where his younger brother and grandfather are buried was heavily damaged by the Israeli military.Now safe in Cairo, Abu Toha told CNN how on December 26 his brother called him from the Beit Lahia cemetery, in northern Gaza, looking for his loved ones and unable to find them.In a recording of their video call, seen by CNN, rubble litters the land where the cemetery once stood. Tread marks from heavy military vehicles crisscross the cemetery in satellite imagery.In late December, Israel returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in the war, saying that it had confirmed they were not Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Palestinian media reports at the time said. CNN cannot independently verify those claims.Cemeteries are given protections as "civilian objects" under international law and are afforded special protections, with limited exceptions."The civilian nature of the cemetery remains intact to some extent. So someone who wants to attack a cemetery still has to take into account the kind of civilian use of the graves and the civilian importance of the cemetery, and has to minimize damage to that civilian function of the cemetery," Janina Dill, co-director at Oxford University's Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict, told CNN.South Africa raised the IDF's destruction of graveyards in Gaza as part of its case at the International Court of Justice arguing Israel is committing genocide. Israel denies the allegation, but Dill said that while the destruction of cemeteries alone does not amount to genocide, it can add to evidence of Israel's intent."There's huge symbolic meaning to the notion that not even the dead are left in peace," Dill said. "International humanitarian law protects the dignity of people who are outside of combat or the combat, and that protection doesn't end when they die."A second cemetery administered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in central Gaza offers an even starker example.Israeli soldiers even posed with an Israeli flag by the grave of a Jewish soldier buried there and another image posted to social media shows a tank sitting on the edge of the graveyard - respecting the sanctity of that hallowed ground."What is happening is a clear violation of these basic rules and considered a war crime of 'committing outrages upon personal dignity' under the Rome Statute," she said.