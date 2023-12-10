have left over 18,000 Palestinian children injured

Israel has killed more than 10,000 infants and children since the start of its attack on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported in a statement issued Saturday.Euro-Med Monitor said that 23,012 Palestinians have been killed so far in the intense Israeli air and artillery attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 9,077 children. Asof destroyed buildings with little chance of survival, the total number of child deaths is likely to exceed 10,000.According to Euro-Med Monitor figures,The rights group said that United Nations agencies such as UNICEF have declined to disclose the actual number of casualties, as this would require confronting their own inability to perform their roles, which supposedly entail saving trapped or wounded victims and effectively preventing the deaths of countless children in Gaza.The ongoing Israeli attacks, with many in critical condition.to various parts of their bodies.Euro-Med Monitor further estimated that between, and approximately 640,000 have had their homes destroyed or damaged, leaving them without a place to live.In addition, the future of hundreds of thousands of children is still unknown, as 217 schools in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed during the Israeli attacks, severely affecting the education process in the Strip.The children of Gaza are being subjected to indiscriminate attacks by Israel amid a genocide that has been ongoing for three consecutive months now, said Euro-Med Monitor, while, leaving many families with children living in severely overcrowded facilities that are neither intended nor suitable for shelter, stated the human rights organisation.In addition, children in Gaza face, and earlier studies revealed an even higher number of mental health issues.Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor renewed its urgent call on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel's attempts to turn the Gaza Strip into a real-life cemetery for children, to instead protect them, and to end its blatant double-standard policy that allows for Israeli impunity.The Geneva-based organisation stressed that Israel must be held accountable for its clear violations of international humanitarian law, which are evidenced by its killing and targeting of Palestinian children and negation of their special needs for vaccines, food, clothing, and shelter — needs that are clearly recognised in the Geneva Conventions and their 1977 Protocols.