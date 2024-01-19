© Getty Images / Hannes P Albert; picture alliance



The Ukrainian leader nevertheless called on the West to ramp up support for Kiev.Responding to a question from a New York Times reporter, the Ukrainian leader said his forces were experiencing a deficit in drones and artillery shells, adding that the shortage of munitions was hampering Ukraine's ability to reach "certain goals."Nevertheless, Zelensky went on to say that the US and its allies must continue supplying Kiev with munitions, explaining that without foreign weapons, Ukraine would be "weak on the battlefield, would have a big artillery deficit and would not be able to repel ballistic missile attacks," which he said would eventually result in a "big crisis for all of Europe."The 155-caliber shells mentioned by Zelensky are standard ammunition used by NATO artillery, which has supplied Kiev with multiple Western-made howitzers, such as the US-made M777 and M109 guns, German Panzerhaubitze (PzH) 2000s, French Caesars and Polish Krabs, which all utilize the shell.Throughout the course of the conflict, however, Ukrainian forces have not only used these weapons on the battlefield, but also to shell residential areas in cities across Russia's Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly condemned western weapons shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they only serve to prolong the fighting and lead to more bloodshed without affecting the inevitable outcome.