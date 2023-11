© Sputnik/Maksim Bogodvid



"We have confirmed that officials of the administrations of the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation were poisoned. Moreover, we found a number of chemical compounds were used that were made, in most cases, exclusively in one country."

"We possess irrefutable evidence of the US and their Euro-Atlantic allies supplying Ukraine with toxic chemicals and their delivery means."

"The Ministry of Defense expects a shift in their activity towards non-standard forms of warfare, including the use of biological agents."

Kiev might start using "biological weapons" as well, General Igor Kirillov has said...Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Tuesday.He made the revelation in a speech to the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists, currently meeting in Sochi. He said:He did not specify which country it was, however.Kirillov's speech comes a day afterDeputy Minister of Trade and Industry Kirill Lysogorsky told the OPCW on Monday:Kirillov also brought up the biological research the US had conducted in Ukraine, saying thathaving "failed to achieve any serious success" during its 100-day offensive this year, Kirillov said.In a briefing earlier this month, Kirillov revealed thatprior to the current conflict. While Moscow succeeded in exposing these activities and shutting them down, he said, Washington seems to have since moved some of the research to Africa.The US and Ukraine have insisted that"through the development of a culture of biorisk management" and eliminate nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons in the former Soviet Union.