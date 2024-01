© Iranian Army/WANA/via Reuters



Media confusion about strikes on mosque

Attacks follow action in Iraq and Syria

The missile and drone strikes inside nuclear-armed Pakistan by Iran threaten relations between the two countries. The attack also marks a significant escalation in violence across the Middle East and beyond - already unsettled by Israel's ongoing war on Hamas in Gaza.Pakistan has said two "innocent children" were killed and three others wounded in strikes by neighbouring Iran in an "unprovoked violation of its airspace"."This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the foreign ministry statement said.It added: "Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action.Two Pakistani security officials said the Iranian strikes damaged a mosque in Baluchistan's Panjgur district, about 30 miles inside Pakistan from the Iranian border.However, confusion followed as the reports on the strikes soon disappeared.The militants have claimed responsibility for bombings and kidnapped Iranian border police in the past.Iran and Pakistan have long had a tense relationship, while still maintaining diplomatic relations.However, Tuesday's strikes inside of nuclear-armed Pakistan by Iran threaten the continuation of relations between the two countries.The strikes also mark a significant escalation in violence across the Middle East and beyond - already unsettled by Israel's ongoing war on Hamas in Gaza The attack also follows Iranian strikes on Iraq and Syria on Monday.