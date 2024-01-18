© NurPhoto/Getty Images



The Irbil attack appeared to underscore the message that not only can the IRGC carry out precision strikes, but also that it has the ability to strike military installations near Irbil's international airport, where US and other foreign forces are stationed.

The IRGC openly states that US bases in the Middle East, as well as Israeli bases in Tel Aviv and Haifa, are within range of its ballistic missiles. In the space of only 24 hours,with media close to the force reporting that the strikes destroyed two bases of the militant group Jaish al-Adl in retaliation for the killing of Iranian border guards in recent weeks.that says it is fighting for the rights of ethnic Baloch people in south-eastern Iran,Pakistan called the strikes "completely unacceptable", saying they resulted in the death of two children, andThere was similar condemnation from Iraq, Iran's western neighbour, after thethe capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region. At least four civilians were killed, according to the regional government, whoseFars news agency, which is close to the IRGC, claimed thatThe Kurdistan Region Security Council said it categorically rejected the "unfounded pretext", while Israel remained silent.Four of the IRGC's missiles destroyed the home of theAn adviser to Mr Barzani said it was "absolutely preposterous to suggest [he] was involved in any kind of espionage, that he worked for Israel", but- Falcon Group and Empire World - following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.The Falcon Group operates in various sectors, including security, construction, and oil and gas. Its security division has provided assistance to Western representatives and companies in Iraq.The IRGC's claim to have targeted Israeli facilities in Irbil also served a domestic political purpose in Iran, following a suspected Israeli strike in Syria on 25 December that killed a senior commander.Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of the Syrian opposition after 12 years of war against the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who has managed to stay in power because of the military backing of Russia and Iran. The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sharm (HTS) dominates Idlib, although IS and al-Qaeda are also present there.The bombers targeted crowds gathered near the tomb of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination in a US drone strike.The IRGC said it used aIt also said the missile was launched from the southern province of Khuzestan, even though it could have done so from the western province of Azerbaijan, which is much closer to Syria.The choice of missile and launch location suggest that