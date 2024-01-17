China has asked Pakistan and Iran to exercise "restraint", following Islamabad's claim that Tehran had launched an airstrike on its territory that resulted in the deaths of two children.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a routine briefing on Wednesday,of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability.""We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries," she said.Late on Tuesday,Iran has earlier undertaken missile strikes in Syria and the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, targeting "terrorist" and "spy headquarters", respectively.With Israel fighting Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, the Iranian strikes exacerbate already dire circumstances throughout the Middle East.