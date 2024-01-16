Attack on US ship by Yemen Houthis

US intercepting 2nd attack in Red Sea

Israel strikes in Gaza [and Syria]

Stabbing & car ramming near Tel Aviv IRGC attack in Iraq

IRGC attack in Syria

Attack on anti-Iranian terrorist sites (i.e. US military sites) in Iraq's Erbil

Attack on ISIS terrorist sites inside Syria

Attack on Mossad HQ in Kurdistan, Iraq

"Explosions were heard in an area some 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, three security sources said, in an area near the U.S. consulate as well as civilian residences."

Multiple large explosions have been reported overnight (local) near the US Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, in what appears to befor the attack against what a statement dubbed foreignandABC News is reporting that four people were killed in the fresh missile attack, however, no Americans have been hurt. US officials have told regional media thateven though many initial reports said it took place near the vicinity of the US consulate.Very close in time to this attack, possibly within as little as five minutes of the Erbil incident,One regional correspondent, Joyce Karam, pointed out thatShe wrote that the...which has included the following:As for thea statement saidfor the twin suicide bombings in Kerman city in southeast Iran on Jan. 3. ISIS had taken responsibility for the attack which killed over 100 people who were attending memorial events commemorating the death of Qassem Soleimani.The IRGC statements made so far include acknowledgement of the following military actions Monday (some of which occurred in the overnight hours Tuesday, local time):According to more details in Reuters from Iran's attack on northern Iraq:All of this is spillover from the Gaza War, as things continue to slide into a possible broader regional conflagration.More video from the Erbil attack, however which remains unverified...