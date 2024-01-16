The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already taken responsibility for the attack against what a statement dubbed foreign "espionage centers" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region" with ballistic missiles.
ABC News is reporting that four people were killed in the fresh missile attack, however, no Americans have been hurt. US officials have told regional media that no American facilities were impacted by the missile strikes in Erbil, even though many initial reports said it took place near the vicinity of the US consulate.
Very close in time to this attack, possibly within as little as five minutes of the Erbil incident, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran-linked targets outside Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria.
One regional correspondent, Joyce Karam, pointed out that Monday has been an exceptional day in terms of the number of hugely escalatory events close in time. She wrote that the "Middle East is imploding, in one day"...which has included the following:
- Attack on US ship by Yemen Houthis
- US intercepting 2nd attack in Red Sea
- Israel strikes in Gaza [and Syria]
- Stabbing & car ramming near Tel Aviv IRGC attack in Iraq
- IRGC attack in Syria
The IRGC statements made so far include acknowledgement of the following military actions Monday (some of which occurred in the overnight hours Tuesday, local time):
- Attack on anti-Iranian terrorist sites (i.e. US military sites) in Iraq's Erbil
- Attack on ISIS terrorist sites inside Syria
- Attack on Mossad HQ in Kurdistan, Iraq
"Explosions were heard in an area some 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, three security sources said, in an area near the U.S. consulate as well as civilian residences."
All of this is spillover from the Gaza War, as things continue to slide into a possible broader regional conflagration.
More video from the Erbil attack, however which remains unverified...